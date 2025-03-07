NYT Strands hints and answers for Saturday, March 8 (game #370)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Friday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Friday, March 7 (game #369).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #370) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Two thumbs up

NYT Strands today (game #370) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

SLOT

STOP

LINT

ROOM

POOL

STAMP

NYT Strands today (game #370) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Oscar winners

NYT Strands today (game #370) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First side: top, 3rd column Last side: right, 6th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #370) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #370, are…

PLATOON

PARASITE

MOONLIGHT

CODA

SPOTLIGHT

SPANGRAM: BEST PICTURE

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: 1 hint

The film critic Roger Ebert, who died in 2013, coined the term “two thumbs up” as part of his grading system – a contemporary update on Roman Emperors giving gladiators a thumbs up or down depending on their performance.

What Mr Ebert would have made of this year’s Oscar nominees and BEST PICTURE Anora is unknown, but one doubts he would have been impressed with The Brutalist star Adrien Brody’s rambling, self-aggrandising acceptance speech.

As a Strands puzzle, this wasn't the easiest, because there are so many words that could be the answer; there have been 97 winners since the Academy Awards began in 1929. Finding the five included here therefore involved more than a little trial and error as much as movie knowledge!

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Friday, 7 March, game #369)

CRIBBAGE

POKER

CANASTA

RUMMY

EUCHRE

PINOCHLE

SPANGRAM: CARD GAMES