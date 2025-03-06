NYT Strands hints and answers for Friday, March 7 (game #369)

News
By
Contributions from
published

My clues will help you solve the NYT's Strands today and keep that streak going

NYT Strands homescreen on a mobile phone screen, on a light blue background
(Image credit: New York Times)
Jump to:
Looking for a different day?

A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Wednesday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Wednesday, March 5 (game #367).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

Want more word-based fun? Then check out my NYT Connections today and Quordle today pages for hints and answers for those games, and Marc's Wordle today page for the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #369) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands?

Today's NYT Strands theme is… All decked out

NYT Strands today (game #369) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

  • STRAY
  • CATS
  • BRIBE
  • MICE
  • LINER
  • SPAM

NYT Strands today (game #369) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram?

Hearts, Diamonds, Spades and Clubs

NYT Strands today (game #369) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches?

First side: bottom, 4th column

Last side: top, 4th column

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #369) - the answers

NYT Strands answers for game 369 on a blue background

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #369, are…

  • CRIBBAGE
  • POKER
  • CANASTA
  • RUMMY
  • EUCHRE
  • PINOCHLE
  • SPANGRAM: CARD GAMES
  • My rating: Moderate
  • My score: 2 hints

After a very brief thought that we could be looking for something to do with ships today, I immediately spotted POKER before struggling to get anything else.

I love CARD GAMES, but it’s funny how you get stuck playing Big Two or Black Jack or, erm Snap depending on your family and friends, so several of today’s answers were new to me. I’ll be looking to learn EUCHRE, which sounds like excellent fun.

Our most recent family obsession is Mind, which is sort of a card game but not really. The idea is to put cards that are marked 1 to 100 down in order without seeing or knowing what anyone else has. It’s non-competitive but oddly compelling and you get to kid yourself that you can read minds. Not that anyone would want to read mine, unless you’re interested in doughnuts floating in space.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Thursday, 6 March, game #368)

  • MATCH
  • LIKE
  • CHAT
  • GHOST
  • PROFILE
  • SWIPE
  • MEETUP
  • SPANGRAM: ONLINE DATING

What is NYT Strands?

Strands is the NYT's not-so-new-any-more word game, following Wordle and Connections. It's now a fully fledged member of the NYT's games stable that has been running for a year and which can be played on the NYT Games site on desktop or mobile.

I've got a full guide to how to play NYT Strands, complete with tips for solving it, so check that out if you're struggling to beat it each day.

See more Computing News
TOPICS
Johnny Dee
Contributor

Johnny is a freelance pop culture journalist who has been writing about the internet, music, football and famous people since the iPhone was just a twinkle in Steve Jobs' eye. Previously known by the pseudonym the Pop Detective, his journalistic career began making up stories about Madonna's addiction to sausage rolls (this is not true by the way). A man of few talents, his career is rich and various and includes the highs of interviewing Elton John and Blur; and the lows of interviewing Right Said Fred, appearing on a Channel 5 documentary about Peter Kay, and fact-checking the instruction manual for a German cooker. Somehow still affording to live in North London he is at his happiest riding his bicycle and shouting at pigeons.

With contributions from

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
NYT Strands homescreen on a mobile phone screen, on a light blue background
NYT Strands hints and answers for Thursday, March 6 (game #368)
NYT Strands homescreen on a mobile phone screen, on a light blue background
NYT Strands hints and answers for Tuesday, March 4 (game #366)
NYT Strands homescreen on a mobile phone screen, on a light blue background
NYT Strands hints and answers for Wednesday, March 5 (game #367)
NYT Strands homescreen on a mobile phone screen, on a light blue background
NYT Strands hints and answers for Thursday, February 27 (game #361)
NYT Strands homescreen on a mobile phone screen, on a light blue background
NYT Strands hints and answers for Friday, February 7 (game #341)
NYT Strands homescreen on a mobile phone screen, on a light blue background
NYT Strands hints and answers for Wednesday, February 26 (game #360)
Latest in Websites & Apps
Quordle on a smartphone held in a hand
Quordle hints and answers for Friday, March 7 (game #1138)
NYT Strands homescreen on a mobile phone screen, on a light blue background
NYT Strands hints and answers for Friday, March 7 (game #369)
Quordle on a smartphone held in a hand
Quordle hints and answers for Thursday, March 6 (game #1137)
NYT Strands homescreen on a mobile phone screen, on a light blue background
NYT Strands hints and answers for Thursday, March 6 (game #368)
Quordle on a smartphone held in a hand
Quordle hints and answers for Wednesday, March 5 (game #1136)
NYT Strands homescreen on a mobile phone screen, on a light blue background
NYT Strands hints and answers for Wednesday, March 5 (game #367)
Latest in News
An Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 resting on an RTX 5090 on a gray crafting mat.
Corsair tells us only one of its prebuilt PCs with an RTX 5000 GPU has suffered from chip-level fault, suggesting it’s as rare as Nvidia claimed
ChatGPT WhatsApp
New survey suggests the vast majority of iPhone and Samsung Galaxy users find AI useless – and to be honest, I’m not surprised
A hunter holds up a Grav Bowfin and smiles
How to catch a Gravid Bowfin in Monster Hunter Wilds
Quordle on a smartphone held in a hand
Quordle hints and answers for Friday, March 7 (game #1138)
NYT Strands homescreen on a mobile phone screen, on a light blue background
NYT Strands hints and answers for Friday, March 7 (game #369)
NYT Connections homescreen on a phone, on a purple background
NYT Connections hints and answers for Friday, March 7 (game #635)
More about websites apps
Quordle on a smartphone held in a hand

Quordle hints and answers for Friday, March 7 (game #1138)
NYT Strands homescreen on a mobile phone screen, on a light blue background

NYT Strands hints and answers for Thursday, March 6 (game #368)
Quordle on a smartphone held in a hand

Quordle hints and answers for Friday, March 7 (game #1138)
See more latest
Most Popular
Quordle on a smartphone held in a hand
Quordle hints and answers for Friday, March 7 (game #1138)
NYT Connections homescreen on a phone, on a purple background
NYT Connections hints and answers for Friday, March 7 (game #635)
Home internet connection. A wlan router on desk with notebook in background.
Cloudflare admits security tool is blocking some challenger browsers
ChatGPT WhatsApp
New survey suggests the vast majority of iPhone and Samsung Galaxy users find AI useless – and to be honest, I’m not surprised
The DJI Mavic 3 Pro in flight over some mountains
Upcoming DJI Mavic 4 Pro premium drone could deliver new camera skills and LiDAR – here’s what the latest leaks tell us
A hunter holds up a Grav Bowfin and smiles
How to catch a Gravid Bowfin in Monster Hunter Wilds
An Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 resting on an RTX 5090 on a gray crafting mat.
Corsair tells us only one of its prebuilt PCs with an RTX 5000 GPU has suffered from chip-level fault, suggesting it’s as rare as Nvidia claimed
watch back to the future online
Everything new on Prime Video in March 2025
woman sit on couch near laptop take break reduce stress do yoga meditation exercise to calm down self control get rid of negative emotions, bad e-mail, difficult task, problems at work concept
IT industry workers hit badly by burnout, stress - but there's still potential for success
Spotify logo on a mobile device
Had Spotify problems recently? It's clamped down on Premium APK 'modded' apps – here's what's happening