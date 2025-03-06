NYT Strands hints and answers for Friday, March 7 (game #369)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Wednesday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Wednesday, March 5 (game #367).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

Want more word-based fun? Then check out my NYT Connections today and Quordle today pages for hints and answers for those games, and Marc's Wordle today page for the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #369) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… All decked out

NYT Strands today (game #369) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

STRAY

CATS

BRIBE

MICE

LINER

SPAM

NYT Strands today (game #369) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Hearts, Diamonds, Spades and Clubs

NYT Strands today (game #369) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First side: bottom, 4th column Last side: top, 4th column

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #369) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #369, are…

CRIBBAGE

POKER

CANASTA

RUMMY

EUCHRE

PINOCHLE

SPANGRAM: CARD GAMES

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: 2 hints

After a very brief thought that we could be looking for something to do with ships today, I immediately spotted POKER before struggling to get anything else.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I love CARD GAMES, but it’s funny how you get stuck playing Big Two or Black Jack or, erm Snap depending on your family and friends, so several of today’s answers were new to me. I’ll be looking to learn EUCHRE, which sounds like excellent fun.

Our most recent family obsession is Mind, which is sort of a card game but not really. The idea is to put cards that are marked 1 to 100 down in order without seeing or knowing what anyone else has. It’s non-competitive but oddly compelling and you get to kid yourself that you can read minds. Not that anyone would want to read mine, unless you’re interested in doughnuts floating in space.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Thursday, 6 March, game #368)

MATCH

LIKE

CHAT

GHOST

PROFILE

SWIPE

MEETUP

SPANGRAM: ONLINE DATING