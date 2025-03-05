NYT Strands hints and answers for Thursday, March 6 (game #368)

News
By
Contributions from
published

My clues will help you solve the NYT's Strands today and keep that streak going

NYT Strands homescreen on a mobile phone screen, on a light blue background
(Image credit: New York Times)
Jump to:
Looking for a different day?

A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Wednesday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Wednesday, March 5 (game #367).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

Want more word-based fun? Then check out my NYT Connections today and Quordle today pages for hints and answers for those games, and Marc's Wordle today page for the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #368) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands?

Today's NYT Strands theme is… Love is in the apps

NYT Strands today (game #368) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

  • LION
  • THAN
  • ROPE
  • LIFE
  • SING
  • GOING

NYT Strands today (game #368) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram?

Tinder phrases

NYT Strands today (game #368) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches?

First side: left, 4th row

Last side: right, 4th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #368) - the answers

NYT Strands answers for game 368 on a blue background

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #368, are…

  • MATCH
  • LIKE
  • CHAT
  • GHOST
  • PROFILE
  • SWIPE
  • MEETUP
  • SPANGRAM: ONLINE DATING
  • My rating: Easy
  • My score: Perfect

After initially taking the theme literally and looking for app names, this puzzle revealed itself very easily and was all over quicker than a SWIPE left.

Despite having zero experience of ONLINE DATING, the terminology is commonplace and through friends and family I’ve experienced many of the perils and psychological trauma of dating apps, as well as the happiness they bring.

My friend met their partner via an app, despite years of bad mouthing them, after about five minutes of setting up his profile. Even more ridiculously lucky, it was their first time using an app, too, and his was the first picture they clicked on. They’re made for each other and I doubt they would have met any other way.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Wednesday, 5 March, game #367)

  • BEAGLE
  • BOUNTY
  • TITANIC
  • VICTORY
  • MAYFLOWER
  • SPANGRAM: HISTORIC SHIPS

What is NYT Strands?

Strands is the NYT's not-so-new-any-more word game, following Wordle and Connections. It's now a fully fledged member of the NYT's games stable that has been running for a year and which can be played on the NYT Games site on desktop or mobile.

I've got a full guide to how to play NYT Strands, complete with tips for solving it, so check that out if you're struggling to beat it each day.

See more Computing News
TOPICS
Johnny Dee
Contributor

Johnny is a freelance pop culture journalist who has been writing about the internet, music, football and famous people since the iPhone was just a twinkle in Steve Jobs' eye. Previously known by the pseudonym the Pop Detective, his journalistic career began making up stories about Madonna's addiction to sausage rolls (this is not true by the way). A man of few talents, his career is rich and various and includes the highs of interviewing Elton John and Blur; and the lows of interviewing Right Said Fred, appearing on a Channel 5 documentary about Peter Kay, and fact-checking the instruction manual for a German cooker. Somehow still affording to live in North London he is at his happiest riding his bicycle and shouting at pigeons.

With contributions from

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
NYT Strands homescreen on a mobile phone screen, on a light blue background
NYT Strands hints and answers for Wednesday, March 5 (game #367)
NYT Strands homescreen on a mobile phone screen, on a light blue background
NYT Strands hints and answers for Saturday, March 1 (game #363)
NYT Strands homescreen on a mobile phone screen, on a light blue background
NYT Strands hints and answers for Wednesday, February 26 (game #360)
NYT Strands homescreen on a mobile phone screen, on a light blue background
NYT Strands hints and answers for Thursday, February 27 (game #361)
NYT Strands homescreen on a mobile phone screen, on a light blue background
NYT Strands hints and answers for Monday, February 24 (game #358)
NYT Strands homescreen on a mobile phone screen, on a light blue background
NYT Strands hints and answers for Friday, February 28 (game #362)
Latest in Websites & Apps
Quordle on a smartphone held in a hand
Quordle hints and answers for Thursday, March 6 (game #1137)
NYT Strands homescreen on a mobile phone screen, on a light blue background
NYT Strands hints and answers for Thursday, March 6 (game #368)
Quordle on a smartphone held in a hand
Quordle hints and answers for Wednesday, March 5 (game #1136)
NYT Strands homescreen on a mobile phone screen, on a light blue background
NYT Strands hints and answers for Wednesday, March 5 (game #367)
Quordle on a smartphone held in a hand
Quordle hints and answers for Tuesday, March 4 (game #1135)
NYT Strands homescreen on a mobile phone screen, on a light blue background
NYT Strands hints and answers for Tuesday, March 4 (game #366)
Latest in News
An Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070
Nvidia confirms that an RTX 5070 Founders Edition is coming... just not on launch day
Microsoft UK CEO Darren Hardman AI Tour London 2025
Microsoft - UK can help drive the global AI future, but only with the proper buy-in
Asus Prime OC RTX 5070 graphics card with three fans, shown at an angle
Asus reveals Nvidia RTX 5070 launch pricing, and while one model is at MSRP – thankfully – the others make me want to give up my search for a next-gen GPU
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman attends the artificial intelligence Revolution Forum. New York, US - 13 Jan 2023
Sam Altman tweets delay to ChatGPT-4.5 launch while also proposing a shocking new payment structure
Philips Hue lights being dimmed
Got Philips Hue lights? A free app update delivers these 3 improvements
Woman using iMessage on iPhone
Apple to take legal action against British Government over backdoor request
More about websites apps
Quordle on a smartphone held in a hand

Quordle hints and answers for Thursday, March 6 (game #1137)
NYT Strands homescreen on a mobile phone screen, on a light blue background

NYT Strands hints and answers for Wednesday, March 5 (game #367)
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman attends the artificial intelligence Revolution Forum. New York, US - 13 Jan 2023

Sam Altman tweets delay to ChatGPT-4.5 launch while also proposing a shocking new payment structure
See more latest
Most Popular
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman attends the artificial intelligence Revolution Forum. New York, US - 13 Jan 2023
Sam Altman tweets delay to ChatGPT-4.5 launch while also proposing a shocking new payment structure
Quordle on a smartphone held in a hand
Quordle hints and answers for Thursday, March 6 (game #1137)
NYT Connections homescreen on a phone, on a purple background
NYT Connections hints and answers for Thursday, March 6 (game #634)
An Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070
Nvidia confirms that an RTX 5070 Founders Edition is coming... just not on launch day
An image of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra from a hands-on event
Samsung's One UI 7 update is finally launching in April – these are the 5 new features I can't wait to try
Woman using iMessage on iPhone
Apple to take legal action against British Government over backdoor request
Internet outage
Microsoft launches new hyper-powered disaster recovery service for Cloud PCs
MacBook Air M4
Apple finally unveils the MacBook Air with the M4 chip – but the best news is the new price
65-inch Philips OLED Roku TV on a blue gradient background.
You can now get a Philips OLED TV with a Roku interface out of the box
Mac Studio M4 Max (2025)
Apple levels up the Mac Studio with the M4 Max and unveils its most powerful chip ever, the M3 Ultra