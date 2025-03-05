NYT Strands hints and answers for Thursday, March 6 (game #368)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Wednesday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Wednesday, March 5 (game #367).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

Want more word-based fun? Then check out my NYT Connections today and Quordle today pages for hints and answers for those games, and Marc's Wordle today page for the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #368) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Love is in the apps

NYT Strands today (game #368) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

LION

THAN

ROPE

LIFE

SING

GOING

NYT Strands today (game #368) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Tinder phrases

NYT Strands today (game #368) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First side: left, 4th row Last side: right, 4th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #368) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #368, are…

MATCH

LIKE

CHAT

GHOST

PROFILE

SWIPE

MEETUP

SPANGRAM: ONLINE DATING

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

After initially taking the theme literally and looking for app names, this puzzle revealed itself very easily and was all over quicker than a SWIPE left.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Despite having zero experience of ONLINE DATING, the terminology is commonplace and through friends and family I’ve experienced many of the perils and psychological trauma of dating apps, as well as the happiness they bring.

My friend met their partner via an app, despite years of bad mouthing them, after about five minutes of setting up his profile. Even more ridiculously lucky, it was their first time using an app, too, and his was the first picture they clicked on. They’re made for each other and I doubt they would have met any other way.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Wednesday, 5 March, game #367)

BEAGLE

BOUNTY

TITANIC

VICTORY

MAYFLOWER

SPANGRAM: HISTORIC SHIPS