NYT Connections hints and answers for Thursday, March 6 (game #634)

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #634) - today's words

Today's NYT Connections words are…

FLAT

STONE

PETER

PIPER

MARY JANE

WATER

SLIDE

WEED

PAPER

TAPER

PLANT

CASTLE

FADE

PRUNE

MULE

DWINDLE

NYT Connections today (game #634) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Disappear slowly

Disappear slowly GREEN: Green fingers

Green fingers BLUE: For your feet

For your feet PURPLE: Start with a beachy word

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #634) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: WANE

GREEN: DO SOME TASKS IN THE GARDEN

BLUE: SHOES

PURPLE: SAND__

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #634) - the answers

The answers to today's Connections, game #634, are…

YELLOW: WANE DWINDLE, FADE, PETER, TAPER

DWINDLE, FADE, PETER, TAPER GREEN: DO SOME TASKS IN THE GARDEN PLANT, PRUNE, WATER, WEED

PLANT, PRUNE, WATER, WEED BLUE: SHOES FLAT, MARY JANE, MULE, SLIDE

FLAT, MARY JANE, MULE, SLIDE PURPLE: SAND__ CASTLE, PAPER, PIPER, STONE

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: 2 mistakes

My two mistakes today came from trying to weedle out the correct four words and getting one wrong. For WANE I included SLIDE instead of TAPER and for SHOES I chose PAPER instead of MARY JANE. Paper shoes are a thing, right?

It’s weird the things you’ll convince yourself of when playing Connections. For a while I thought I was looking for drug slang, seeing as hippies love WEED, Mary Jane is jazz-era lingo for cannabis, STONE is close to 'stoned' and MULE is someone who smuggles drugs.

Meanwhile, I’m sure PETER PIPER was confused to pick a PAPER rather than a pepper.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Wednesday, 5 March, game #633)

YELLOW: PERIPHERY BORDER, EDGE, FRINGE, SKIRT

BORDER, EDGE, FRINGE, SKIRT GREEN: THINGS PEOPLE DO TO FINGERNAILS BITE, CLIP, FILE, PAINT

BITE, CLIP, FILE, PAINT BLUE: WHAT MIGHT BRING TEARS TO YOUR EYES ALLERGY, MELODRAMA, ONION, RELIEF

ALLERGY, MELODRAMA, ONION, RELIEF PURPLE: __BALL RECREATIONAL SPORTS DODGE, KICK, PICKLE, SOFT