NYT Connections hints and answers for Thursday, March 6 (game #634)

My clues will help you solve the NYT's Connections puzzle today and keep that streak going

A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Wednesday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Wednesday, March 5 (game #633).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #634) - today's words

NYT Connections hints for game 634 on a purple background

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

  • FLAT
  • STONE
  • PETER
  • PIPER
  • MARY JANE
  • WATER
  • SLIDE
  • WEED
  • PAPER
  • TAPER
  • PLANT
  • CASTLE
  • FADE
  • PRUNE
  • MULE
  • DWINDLE

NYT Connections today (game #634) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

  • YELLOW: Disappear slowly 
  • GREEN: Green fingers 
  • BLUE: For your feet
  • PURPLE: Start with a beachy word

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #634) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

  • YELLOW: WANE 
  • GREEN: DO SOME TASKS IN THE GARDEN 
  • BLUE: SHOES 
  • PURPLE: SAND__ 

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #634) - the answers

NYT Connections answers for game 634 on a purple background

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #634, are…

  • YELLOW: WANE DWINDLE, FADE, PETER, TAPER
  • GREEN: DO SOME TASKS IN THE GARDEN PLANT, PRUNE, WATER, WEED
  • BLUE: SHOES FLAT, MARY JANE, MULE, SLIDE
  • PURPLE: SAND__ CASTLE, PAPER, PIPER, STONE
  • My rating: Moderate
  • My score: 2 mistakes

My two mistakes today came from trying to weedle out the correct four words and getting one wrong. For WANE I included SLIDE instead of TAPER and for SHOES I chose PAPER instead of MARY JANE. Paper shoes are a thing, right?

It’s weird the things you’ll convince yourself of when playing Connections. For a while I thought I was looking for drug slang, seeing as hippies love WEED, Mary Jane is jazz-era lingo for cannabis, STONE is close to 'stoned' and MULE is someone who smuggles drugs.

Meanwhile, I’m sure PETER PIPER was confused to pick a PAPER rather than a pepper.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Wednesday, 5 March, game #633)

  • YELLOW: PERIPHERY BORDER, EDGE, FRINGE, SKIRT
  • GREEN: THINGS PEOPLE DO TO FINGERNAILS BITE, CLIP, FILE, PAINT
  • BLUE: WHAT MIGHT BRING TEARS TO YOUR EYES ALLERGY, MELODRAMA, ONION, RELIEF
  • PURPLE: __BALL RECREATIONAL SPORTS DODGE, KICK, PICKLE, SOFT

What is NYT Connections?

NYT Connections is one of several increasingly popular word games made by the New York Times. It challenges you to find groups of four items that share something in common, and each group has a different difficulty level: green is easy, yellow a little harder, blue often quite tough and purple usually very difficult.

On the plus side, you don't technically need to solve the final one, as you'll be able to answer that one by a process of elimination. What's more, you can make up to four mistakes, which gives you a little bit of breathing room.

It's a little more involved than something like Wordle, however, and there are plenty of opportunities for the game to trip you up with tricks. For instance, watch out for homophones and other word games that could disguise the answers.

It's playable for free via the NYT Games site on desktop or mobile.

