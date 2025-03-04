NYT Connections hints and answers for Wednesday, March 5 (game #633)

My clues will help you solve the NYT's Connections puzzle today and keep that streak going

NYT Connections homescreen on a phone, on a purple background
(Image credit: New York Times)
Looking for a different day?

A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Tuesday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Tuesday, March 4 (game #632).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #633) - today's words

NYT Connections hints for game 633 on a purple background

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

  • BITE
  • ONION
  • SOFT
  • KICK
  • PICKLE
  • SKIRT
  • ALLERGY
  • RELIEF
  • PAINT
  • DODGE
  • EDGE
  • CLIP
  • BORDER
  • FILE
  • MELODRAMA
  • FRINGE

NYT Connections today (game #633) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

  • YELLOW: On the outside
  • GREEN: Cuticle activities
  • BLUE: Things to make you blub 
  • PURPLE: Add a rhyme with “wall” to make a game

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #633) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

  • YELLOW: PERIPHERY 
  • GREEN: THINGS PEOPLE DO TO FINGERNAILS
  • BLUE: WHAT MIGHT BRING TEARS TO YOUR EYES 
  • PURPLE: __BALL RECREATIONAL SPORTS 

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #633) - the answers

NYT Connections answers for game 633 on a purple background

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #633, are…

  • YELLOW: PERIPHERY BORDER, EDGE, FRINGE, SKIRT
  • GREEN: THINGS PEOPLE DO TO FINGERNAILS BITE, CLIP, FILE, PAINT
  • BLUE: WHAT MIGHT BRING TEARS TO YOUR EYES ALLERGY, MELODRAMA, ONION, RELIEF
  • PURPLE: __BALL RECREATIONAL SPORTS DODGE, KICK, PICKLE, SOFT
  • My rating: Moderate
  • My score: 1 mistake

I’m annoyed with today’s Connections because I made a mistake with an answer that is technically also correct.

PAINT could have fitted into __BALL RECREATIONAL SPORTS as well as THINGS PEOPLE DO TO FINGERNAILS. The injustice! It’s not as if I tried to put PICKLE and ONION in a group together – I thought about it, though.

Paintball doesn't involve an actual ball as such, so I guess that justifies its exclusion. But what’s doubly annoying at missing out on an error-free clean run is that this was one of those rare puzzles where I actually understood what all the categories were, for a change.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Tuesday, 4 March, game #632)

  • YELLOW: ADJECTIVES FOR NICE SKIN DEWY, FRESH, GLOWING, SMOOTH
  • GREEN: MESS OF HAIR MAT, MOP, TANGLE, THATCH
  • BLUE: DICKENS CHARACTERS BUCKET, PIP, SCROOGE, TWIST
  • PURPLE: ___CHAIN DAISY, FOOD, MOUNTAIN, SUPPLY

What is NYT Connections?

NYT Connections is one of several increasingly popular word games made by the New York Times. It challenges you to find groups of four items that share something in common, and each group has a different difficulty level: green is easy, yellow a little harder, blue often quite tough and purple usually very difficult.

On the plus side, you don't technically need to solve the final one, as you'll be able to answer that one by a process of elimination. What's more, you can make up to four mistakes, which gives you a little bit of breathing room.

It's a little more involved than something like Wordle, however, and there are plenty of opportunities for the game to trip you up with tricks. For instance, watch out for homophones and other word games that could disguise the answers.

It's playable for free via the NYT Games site on desktop or mobile.

Johnny Dee
Contributor

Johnny is a freelance pop culture journalist who has been writing about the internet, music, football and famous people since the iPhone was just a twinkle in Steve Jobs' eye. Previously known by the pseudonym the Pop Detective, his journalistic career began making up stories about Madonna's addiction to sausage rolls (this is not true by the way). A man of few talents, his career is rich and various and includes the highs of interviewing Elton John and Blur; and the lows of interviewing Right Said Fred, appearing on a Channel 5 documentary about Peter Kay, and fact-checking the instruction manual for a German cooker. Somehow still affording to live in North London he is at his happiest riding his bicycle and shouting at pigeons.

With contributions from

