NYT Connections hints and answers for Wednesday, March 5 (game #633)

NYT Connections today (game #633) - today's words

Today's NYT Connections words are…

BITE

ONION

SOFT

KICK

PICKLE

SKIRT

ALLERGY

RELIEF

PAINT

DODGE

EDGE

CLIP

BORDER

FILE

MELODRAMA

FRINGE

NYT Connections today (game #633) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: On the outside

On the outside GREEN: Cuticle activities

Cuticle activities BLUE: Things to make you blub

Things to make you blub PURPLE: Add a rhyme with “wall” to make a game

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #633) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: PERIPHERY

GREEN: THINGS PEOPLE DO TO FINGERNAILS

BLUE: WHAT MIGHT BRING TEARS TO YOUR EYES

PURPLE: __BALL RECREATIONAL SPORTS

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #633) - the answers

The answers to today's Connections, game #633, are…

YELLOW: PERIPHERY BORDER, EDGE, FRINGE, SKIRT

BORDER, EDGE, FRINGE, SKIRT GREEN: THINGS PEOPLE DO TO FINGERNAILS BITE, CLIP, FILE, PAINT

BITE, CLIP, FILE, PAINT BLUE: WHAT MIGHT BRING TEARS TO YOUR EYES ALLERGY, MELODRAMA, ONION, RELIEF

ALLERGY, MELODRAMA, ONION, RELIEF PURPLE: __BALL RECREATIONAL SPORTS DODGE, KICK, PICKLE, SOFT

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: 1 mistake

I’m annoyed with today’s Connections because I made a mistake with an answer that is technically also correct.

PAINT could have fitted into __BALL RECREATIONAL SPORTS as well as THINGS PEOPLE DO TO FINGERNAILS. The injustice! It’s not as if I tried to put PICKLE and ONION in a group together – I thought about it, though.

Paintball doesn't involve an actual ball as such, so I guess that justifies its exclusion. But what’s doubly annoying at missing out on an error-free clean run is that this was one of those rare puzzles where I actually understood what all the categories were, for a change.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

