NYT Connections hints and answers for Tuesday, March 4 (game #632)

My clues will help you solve the NYT's Connections puzzle today and keep that streak going

A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Monday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Monday, March 3 (game #631).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #632) - today's words

Today's NYT Connections words are…

  • FRESH
  • DAISY
  • BUCKET
  • MOP
  • SCROOGE
  • FOOD
  • TWIST
  • DEWY
  • TANGLE
  • MOUNTAIN
  • THATCH
  • PIP
  • SMOOTH
  • SUPPLY
  • GLOWING
  • MAT

NYT Connections today (game #632) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

  • YELLOW: Dermalogica compliments
  • GREEN: Crazy tresses 
  • BLUE: Feature in books by same author
  • PURPLE: Add a word that rhymes with “train”

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #632) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

  • YELLOW: ADJECTIVES FOR NICE SKIN 
  • GREEN: MESS OF HAIR 
  • BLUE: DICKENS CHARACTERS 
  • PURPLE: ___CHAIN 

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #632) - the answers

The answers to today's Connections, game #632, are…

  • YELLOW: ADJECTIVES FOR NICE SKIN DEWY, FRESH, GLOWING, SMOOTH
  • GREEN: MESS OF HAIR MAT, MOP, TANGLE, THATCH
  • BLUE: DICKENS CHARACTERS BUCKET, PIP, SCROOGE, TWIST
  • PURPLE: ___CHAIN DAISY, FOOD, MOUNTAIN, SUPPLY
  • My rating: Moderate
  • My score: Fail

I was defeated today by my own stubbornness, rather than the difficulty of the puzzle, and crashed out after making four mistakes.

I got the Green group – MESS OF HAIR – easily enough, but then my problems began. I was convinced that there was a group made up of Donald Duck family members – SCROOGE (Donald’s wealthy Scottish Uncle), DEWY his nephew, and DAISY his girlfriend. Rather than think I could be wrong I foolishly plugged away looking for the fourth member of the extended Duck world before the dreaded "Next Time".

Did I stop for a second and think why Scrooge McDuck is called Scrooge McDuck? Did I attempt to think of another grouping? No, I crashed and burned.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Monday, 3 March, game #631)

  • YELLOW: BE AT LEISURE CHILL, LOAF, LOUNGE, REST
  • GREEN: FORMATS OF GOLD BAR, COIN, LEAF, NUGGET
  • BLUE: CYLINDER OF MATERIAL BOLT, REEL, ROLL, SCROLL
  • PURPLE: SEEN IN "THE FLINTSTONES" BONE, CLUB, DINOSAUR, RUBBLE

What is NYT Connections?

NYT Connections is one of several increasingly popular word games made by the New York Times. It challenges you to find groups of four items that share something in common, and each group has a different difficulty level: green is easy, yellow a little harder, blue often quite tough and purple usually very difficult.

On the plus side, you don't technically need to solve the final one, as you'll be able to answer that one by a process of elimination. What's more, you can make up to four mistakes, which gives you a little bit of breathing room.

It's a little more involved than something like Wordle, however, and there are plenty of opportunities for the game to trip you up with tricks. For instance, watch out for homophones and other word games that could disguise the answers.

It's playable for free via the NYT Games site on desktop or mobile.

