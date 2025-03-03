NYT Connections hints and answers for Tuesday, March 4 (game #632)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Monday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Monday, March 3 (game #631).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #632) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

FRESH

DAISY

BUCKET

MOP

SCROOGE

FOOD

TWIST

DEWY

TANGLE

MOUNTAIN

THATCH

PIP

SMOOTH

SUPPLY

GLOWING

MAT

NYT Connections today (game #632) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Dermalogica compliments

Dermalogica compliments GREEN: Crazy tresses

Crazy tresses BLUE: Feature in books by same author

Feature in books by same author PURPLE: Add a word that rhymes with “train”

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

NYT Connections today (game #632) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: ADJECTIVES FOR NICE SKIN

GREEN: MESS OF HAIR

BLUE: DICKENS CHARACTERS

PURPLE: ___CHAIN

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #632) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #632, are…

YELLOW: ADJECTIVES FOR NICE SKIN DEWY, FRESH, GLOWING, SMOOTH

DEWY, FRESH, GLOWING, SMOOTH GREEN: MESS OF HAIR MAT, MOP, TANGLE, THATCH

MAT, MOP, TANGLE, THATCH BLUE: DICKENS CHARACTERS BUCKET, PIP, SCROOGE, TWIST

BUCKET, PIP, SCROOGE, TWIST PURPLE: ___CHAIN DAISY, FOOD, MOUNTAIN, SUPPLY

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: Fail

I was defeated today by my own stubbornness, rather than the difficulty of the puzzle, and crashed out after making four mistakes.

I got the Green group – MESS OF HAIR – easily enough, but then my problems began. I was convinced that there was a group made up of Donald Duck family members – SCROOGE (Donald’s wealthy Scottish Uncle), DEWY his nephew, and DAISY his girlfriend. Rather than think I could be wrong I foolishly plugged away looking for the fourth member of the extended Duck world before the dreaded "Next Time".

Did I stop for a second and think why Scrooge McDuck is called Scrooge McDuck? Did I attempt to think of another grouping? No, I crashed and burned.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Monday, 3 March, game #631)

YELLOW: BE AT LEISURE CHILL, LOAF, LOUNGE, REST

CHILL, LOAF, LOUNGE, REST GREEN: FORMATS OF GOLD BAR, COIN, LEAF, NUGGET

BAR, COIN, LEAF, NUGGET BLUE: CYLINDER OF MATERIAL BOLT, REEL, ROLL, SCROLL

BOLT, REEL, ROLL, SCROLL PURPLE: SEEN IN "THE FLINTSTONES" BONE, CLUB, DINOSAUR, RUBBLE