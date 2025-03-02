NYT Connections hints and answers for Monday, March 3 (game #631)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Sunday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Sunday, March 2 (game #630).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #631) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

LEAF

LOAF

ROLL

BONE

SCROLL

BAR

DINOSAUR

LOUNGE

CLUB

BOLT

COIN

REEL

CHILL

NUGGET

RUBBLE

REST

NYT Connections today (game #631) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Take it easy

Take it easy GREEN: Precious metal

Precious metal BLUE: Tubes

Tubes PURPLE: Modern Stone Age family

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #631) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: BE AT LEISURE

GREEN: FORMATS OF GOLD

BLUE: CYLINDER OF MATERIAL

PURPLE: SEEN IN "THE FLINTSTONES"

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #631) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #631, are…

YELLOW: BE AT LEISURE CHILL, LOAF, LOUNGE, REST

CHILL, LOAF, LOUNGE, REST GREEN: FORMATS OF GOLD BAR, COIN, LEAF, NUGGET

BAR, COIN, LEAF, NUGGET BLUE: CYLINDER OF MATERIAL BOLT, REEL, ROLL, SCROLL

BOLT, REEL, ROLL, SCROLL PURPLE: SEEN IN "THE FLINTSTONES" BONE, CLUB, DINOSAUR, RUBBLE

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

Some days I can stare at the Connections grid for ages and see nothing.

Other days I see it all in an instant. This was the case today, with my only hesitation being the momentary inclusion of SCROLL in what became FORMATS OF GOLD.

Meanwhile, DINOSAUR and RUBBLE automatically made me think of things SEEN IN “THE FLINTSTONES” but I was more certain about CYLINDER OF MATERIAL, so went for that instead. As a fan of The Flintstones who wanted to name their daughter Pebbles (Thankfully overruled) I’m ashamed of my hesitation.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

