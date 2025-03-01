NYT Connections hints and answers for Sunday, March 2 (game #630)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Saturday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Saturday, March 1 (game #629).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #630) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

WIN

SHOE

SHAKE

WEST

VIBRATE

LOSE

HAM

DRAW

HEART

AIRPLANE

TUNGSTEN

DODGE

DO NOT DISTURB

WATT

ESCAPE

RING

NYT Connections today (game #630) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Settings

Settings GREEN: Ways to get away from someone

Ways to get away from someone BLUE: 23rd letter of the alphabet

23rd letter of the alphabet PURPLE: Add a ropey word that rhymes with “thing”

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

NYT Connections today (game #630) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: CELLPHONE MODES

GREEN: EVADE

BLUE: WHAT "W" MIGHT STAND FOR

PURPLE: ___STRING

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #630) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #630, are…

YELLOW: CELLPHONE MODES AIRPLANE, DO NOT DISTURB, RING, VIBRATE

AIRPLANE, DO NOT DISTURB, RING, VIBRATE GREEN: EVADE DODGE, ESCAPE, LOSE, SHAKE

DODGE, ESCAPE, LOSE, SHAKE BLUE: WHAT "W" MIGHT STAND FOR TUNGSTEN, WATT, WEST, WIN

TUNGSTEN, WATT, WEST, WIN PURPLE: ___STRING DRAW, HAM, HEART, SHOE

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 2 mistakes

I can’t help but think that today’s puzzle was the work of someone who follows the machinations of the English Premier League, considering how it contained the words WEST and HAM beside the word LOSE (West Ham United are a London football club having a fairly indifferent season).

The EVADE group came together quickly but it was just guesswork that got me ___STRING after initially thinking I was looking for objects from Dr Seuss stories (HAM in Green Eggs & Ham, SHOE in Wacky Wednesday).

Meanwhile, my lack of knowledge of the periodic table meant that WHAT “W” MIGHT STAND FOR was a mystery until Google helped me out with my confusion – W being the symbol for TUNGSTEN, as it is also known as Wolfram in many countries.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Saturday, 1 March, game #629)

YELLOW: ASSOCIATED WITH GOOD LUCK HORSESHOE, LADYBUG, PENNY, SHAMROCK

HORSESHOE, LADYBUG, PENNY, SHAMROCK GREEN: TO-BO- COMPOUND WORDS TOLLBOOTH, TOMBOY, TOOLBOX, TOWBOAT

TOLLBOOTH, TOMBOY, TOOLBOX, TOWBOAT BLUE: BROADWAY MUSICALS, FAMILIARLY FIDDLER, MERRILY, PHANTOM, SUNSET

FIDDLER, MERRILY, PHANTOM, SUNSET PURPLE: WORDS BEFORE "COWBOY" IN FILM AND MUSIC DRUGSTORE, MIDNIGHT, RHINESTONE, SPACE