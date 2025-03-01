NYT Strands hints and answers for Sunday, March 2 (game #364)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Saturday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Saturday, March 1 (game #363).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #364) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Getting closure

NYT Strands today (game #364) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

PEEL

TENT

ROCK

SLAVE

LOCK

GAMER

NYT Strands today (game #364) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Lock together

NYT Strands today (game #364) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First side: left, 5th row Last side: right, 4th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #364) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #364, are…

ZIPPER

VELCRO

BUTTON

SNAP

BUCKLE

CLASP

MAGNET

SPANGRAM: FASTENERS

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: 1 hint

I have a relative who would have been triggered by today’s puzzle, as they suffer from koumpounophobia.

In their case it is not so much a fear of the BUTTON as much as disgust for its tiny plasticness with the itty bitty holes.

You’d think this would result in them having no clothes that feature buttons and that they’d commission an entire wardrobe of clothes utilizing the wonder of VELCRO, but you’d be wrong. It’s very confusing.

On probing their condition it turned out their real phobia wasn’t buttons at all – it was toggles, and those are far easier to avoid, so long as you avoid campsites and the deep-sea fishing industry.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Saturday, 1 March, game #363)

HUMAN

CROCODILE

LION

ORCA

TYRANNOSAURUS

SPANGRAM: APEX PREDATORS