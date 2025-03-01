NYT Strands hints and answers for Sunday, March 2 (game #364)
My clues will help you solve the NYT's Strands today and keep that streak going
A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Saturday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Saturday, March 1 (game #363).
Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.
Want more word-based fun? Then check out my NYT Connections today and Quordle today pages for hints and answers for those games, and Marc's Wordle today page for the original viral word game.
SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.
NYT Strands today (game #364) - hint #1 - today's theme
What is the theme of today's NYT Strands?
• Today's NYT Strands theme is… Getting closure
NYT Strands today (game #364) - hint #2 - clue words
Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.
- PEEL
- TENT
- ROCK
- SLAVE
- LOCK
- GAMER
NYT Strands today (game #364) - hint #3 - spangram
What is a hint for today's spangram?
• Lock together
NYT Strands today (game #364) - hint #4 - spangram position
What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches?
First side: left, 5th row
Last side: right, 4th row
Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.
NYT Strands today (game #364) - the answers
The answers to today's Strands, game #364, are…
- ZIPPER
- VELCRO
- BUTTON
- SNAP
- BUCKLE
- CLASP
- MAGNET
- SPANGRAM: FASTENERS
- My rating: Easy
- My score: 1 hint
I have a relative who would have been triggered by today’s puzzle, as they suffer from koumpounophobia.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
In their case it is not so much a fear of the BUTTON as much as disgust for its tiny plasticness with the itty bitty holes.
You’d think this would result in them having no clothes that feature buttons and that they’d commission an entire wardrobe of clothes utilizing the wonder of VELCRO, but you’d be wrong. It’s very confusing.
On probing their condition it turned out their real phobia wasn’t buttons at all – it was toggles, and those are far easier to avoid, so long as you avoid campsites and the deep-sea fishing industry.
How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.
Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Saturday, 1 March, game #363)
- HUMAN
- CROCODILE
- LION
- ORCA
- TYRANNOSAURUS
- SPANGRAM: APEX PREDATORS
What is NYT Strands?
Strands is the NYT's new word game, following Wordle and Connections. It's now out of beta so is a fully fledged member of the NYT's games stable and can be played on the NYT Games site on desktop or mobile.
I've got a full guide to how to play NYT Strands, complete with tips for solving it, so check that out if you're struggling to beat it each day.
Johnny is a freelance pop culture journalist who has been writing about the internet, music, football and famous people since the iPhone was just a twinkle in Steve Jobs' eye. Previously known by the pseudonym the Pop Detective, his journalistic career began making up stories about Madonna's addiction to sausage rolls (this is not true by the way). A man of few talents, his career is rich and various and includes the highs of interviewing Elton John and Blur; and the lows of interviewing Right Said Fred, appearing on a Channel 5 documentary about Peter Kay, and fact-checking the instruction manual for a German cooker. Somehow still affording to live in North London he is at his happiest riding his bicycle and shouting at pigeons.
- Marc McLarenGlobal Editor in Chief
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Quordle hints and answers for Sunday, March 2 (game #1133)
Quordle hints and answers for Saturday, March 1 (game #1132)