NYT Strands hints and answers for Saturday, March 1 (game #363)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Friday puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Friday, February 28 (game #362).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

Want more word-based fun? Then check out my NYT Connections today and Quordle today pages for hints and answers for those games, and Marc's Wordle today page for the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #363) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Let us prey

NYT Strands today (game #363) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

CRUX

PAIN

HOUR

SAND

DATE

DARN

NYT Strands today (game #363) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Seafaring body art

NYT Strands today (game #363) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First side: bottom, 5th column Last side: top, 2nd column

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #363) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #363, are…

HUMAN

CROCODILE

LION

ORCA

TYRANNOSAURUS

SPANGRAM: APEX PREDATORS

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: 2 hints

A confession – I got Predators before the Apex part and it took me three attempts to tap out TYRANNOSAURUS in the correct order. Other than that being one of the APEX PREDATORS myself, I ate up this puzzle in no time (not really).

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It’s odd to think of HUMANS alongside this company. Sure, we are dangerous but without weaponry we would be defeated by all of them.

The other Apex Predators don’t spend their time watching TV or playing puzzles, they’re too busy being Apex Predators. Well, not the Tyrannosaurus so much these days.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Friday, 28 February, game #362)

EAGLE

SHIP

SWALLOW

ANCHOR

MERMAID

COMPASS

SPANGRAM: SAILOR TATTOO