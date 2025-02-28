NYT Connections hints and answers for Saturday, March 1 (game #629)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Friday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Friday, February 28 (game #628).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #629) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

PHANTOM

TOLLBOOTH

LADYBUG

MIDNIGHT

SHAMROCK

RHINESTONE

SUNSET

TOOLBOX

TOMBOY

HORSESHOE

FIDDLER

DRUGSTORE

MERRILY

TOWBOAT

SPACE

PENNY

NYT Connections today (game #629) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Charms

Charms GREEN: Composite terms

Composite terms BLUE: Theater singalongs

Theater singalongs PURPLE: A profession links these movies and tunes

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #629) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: ASSOCIATED WITH GOOD LUCK

GREEN: TO-BO- COMPOUND WORDS

BLUE: BROADWAY MUSICALS, FAMILIARLY

PURPLE: WORDS BEFORE "COWBOY" IN FILM AND MUSIC

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #629) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #629, are…

YELLOW: ASSOCIATED WITH GOOD LUCK HORSESHOE, LADYBUG, PENNY, SHAMROCK

HORSESHOE, LADYBUG, PENNY, SHAMROCK GREEN: TO-BO- COMPOUND WORDS TOLLBOOTH, TOMBOY, TOOLBOX, TOWBOAT

TOLLBOOTH, TOMBOY, TOOLBOX, TOWBOAT BLUE: BROADWAY MUSICALS, FAMILIARLY FIDDLER, MERRILY, PHANTOM, SUNSET

FIDDLER, MERRILY, PHANTOM, SUNSET PURPLE: WORDS BEFORE "COWBOY" IN FILM AND MUSIC DRUGSTORE, MIDNIGHT, RHINESTONE, SPACE

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: 1 mistake

A great start for me today, landing the Purple group immediately.

I’m a big Glen Campbell fan so the first thing I thought when I saw RHINESTONE in today’s grid was his classic song Rhinestone Cowboy. I love the movie MIDNIGHT Cowboy too, one of Dustin Hoffman’s finest.

I initially thought ASSOCIATED WITH GOOD LUCK was something to do with travellers and linked together HORSESHOE, SHAMROCK, TOWBOAT and PENNY before realizing the error of my ways. FIDDLER, PHANTOM and SUNSET all seemed connected to BROADWAYS MUSICALS, FAMILIARLY but MERRILY was a stab in the dark as I was unaware of Merrily We Roll Along. It looks fantastic, though.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Friday, 28 February, game #628)

YELLOW: BE INDECISIVE HESITATE, WAFFLE, WAVER, YO-YO

HESITATE, WAFFLE, WAVER, YO-YO GREEN: LUCIDITY MARBLES, MIND, SENSE, WITS

MARBLES, MIND, SENSE, WITS BLUE: LOVELY PERSON ANGEL, DEAR, DOLL, PEACH

ANGEL, DEAR, DOLL, PEACH PURPLE: COMPONENTS OF METAPHORS FOR THINGS THAT CAN'T BE

UNDONE BELL, EGG, GENIE, TOOTHPASTE