NYT Connections hints and answers for Friday, February 28 (game #628)

NYT Connections today (game #628) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

PEACH

YO-YO

EGG

MARBLES

TOOTHPASTE

WAFFLE

DOLL

MIND

GENIE

ANGEL

SENSE

HESITATE

WAVER

WITS

BELL

DEAR

NYT Connections today (game #628) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Willy-nilly

Willy-nilly GREEN: Clarity

Clarity BLUE: Names for your sweetheart

Names for your sweetheart PURPLE: Featured in sayings

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #628) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: BE INDECISIVE

GREEN: LUCIDITY

BLUE: LOVELY PERSON

PURPLE: COMPONENTS OF METAPHORS FOR THINGS THAT CAN'T BE

UNDONE

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #628) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #628, are…

YELLOW: CONTACT VIA TELEPHONE CALL, DIAL, PHONE, RING

CALL, DIAL, PHONE, RING GREEN: PARTS OF A CAR BELT, HORN, MIRROR, WHEEL

BELT, HORN, MIRROR, WHEEL BLUE: LEVELS OF BIOLOGICAL ORGANIZATION ATOM, CELL, ORGAN, TISSUE

ATOM, CELL, ORGAN, TISSUE PURPLE: ENDING WITH UNITS OF MEASURE BIGFOOT, COMPOUND, INSTAGRAM, THERMOMETER

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: 1 mistake

You can’t unring a BELL, put the GENIE back in the bottle, make an omelette without breaking an EGG, or put the TOOTHPASTE back in the tube, but if you could, maybe you could come up with a snappier category than COMPONENTS OF METAPHORS FOR THINGS THAT CAN'T BE UNDONE.

While it’s true that you can’t put toothpaste back in the tube, I do have a nice little winding device that means I can get every drop out of mine. I do this because I have very fancy and expensive taste in toothpaste. I can’t afford to waste a single pea-sized squeeze.

Anyway, sorry to WAFFLE on my DEAR.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

