NYT Strands hints and answers for Friday, February 28 (game #362)

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #362) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Nautical ink

NYT Strands today (game #362) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

MAID

LOSER

PART

SOLD

WEST

CARP

NYT Strands today (game #362) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Seafaring body art

NYT Strands today (game #362) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First side: left, 4th row Last side: right, 6th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #362) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #362, are…

EAGLE

SHIP

SWALLOW

ANCHOR

MERMAID

COMPASS

SPANGRAM: SAILOR TATTOO

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

The SAILOR TATTOO made an appearance in Connections recently, so I was well-versed in what I was looking for here.

The subjects that made it to today’s puzzle are among the most popular, but there’s lots of traditional ones that didn’t make the cut – among them is the superstition that having a pig tattooed on your left foot and a chicken on the right would ward off being the victim of a shipwreck.

Over time, the meaning of some of these symbols has been lost or unappreciated by non-sailors. A single SWALLOW, for example, was inked on a seafarer after they had travelled 5,000 nautical miles from home, two were awarded after reaching 10,000.

Maybe tattooists could come up with some similar reward-based tattoos for us land lovers – a tattoo of a cardboard box after 2,000 Amazon deliveries? 100 editions of Strands without a Hint.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Thursday, 27 February, game #361)

FOOT

BIRD

BREAK

SPENDER

CHEESE

LEAGUES

PICTURE

SPANGRAM: BIG STUFF