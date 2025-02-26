NYT Strands hints and answers for Thursday, February 27 (game #361)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Wednesday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Wednesday, February 26 (game #360).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

Want more word-based fun? Then check out my NYT Connections today and Quordle today pages for hints and answers for those games, and Marc's Wordle today page for the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #361) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Living large

NYT Strands today (game #361) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

GUSH

RUSH

NEST

SUGAR

BRIDE

BLAG

NYT Strands today (game #361) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Great things

NYT Strands today (game #361) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First side: bottom, 4th column Last side: top, 3rd column

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #361) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #361, are…

FOOT

BIRD

BREAK

SPENDER

CHEESE

LEAGUES

PICTURE

SPANGRAM: BIG STUFF

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: 1 hint

I had a Connections-like experience of not exactly knowing what I was looking for with today’s puzzle. The answer only came into focus after I got SPENDER and, of course, Shirley Bassey’s classic Hey Big Spender came to mind.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

My favorite of all the BIG STUFF is CHEESE – and not just because cheese is one of humanity’s greatest culinary creations. Big Cheese is also a lovely way to describe a boss. It’s disarming and charming, but also complimentary (you’re not just a cheese, you’re a big cheese). Had this been an actual job title I may have been more ambitious during my career – being a manager always sounded like hard work and dull, being a big cheese sounds fun and aspirational and maybe you could get there just by being fabulously cheesy rather than stomping on all the little cheese on your way to the top.

Anyway, I digress… apologies. A lovely puzzle, big thanks to the big cheeses at the big Strands office for making it happen.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Wednesday, 26 February, game #360)

CHALLENGE

JURY

MERGE

REWARD

ALLIANCE

IMMUNITY

SPANGRAM: SURVIVOR