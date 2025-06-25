Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Wednesday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Wednesday, June 25 (game #479).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #480) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Fowl business

NYT Strands today (game #480) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

HEAT

PAGES

MESH

STIR

GRAD

GASP

NYT Strands today (game #480) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram? • Spangram has 9 letters

NYT Strands today (game #480) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First side: left, 5th row Last side: right, 5th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #480) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #480, are…

TURKEY

QUAIL

GOOSE

PARTRIDGE

GROUSE

PHEASANT

SPANGRAM: GAME BIRDS

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

“Fowl business” immediately had me searching for the letter K, as I was convinced our search would include chicken. Instead, we were looking for fancier GAME BIRDS than the common junglefowl.

The K search led me to TURKEY, which set me on the way for an easy stroll around the grid as I asked myself the questions: how many of these birds have I eaten (1).

PHEASANT was the only word that slowed me down, as I saw “birds” before seeing the accompanying “game”.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

