Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #487) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… ... Beyond vanilla

NYT Strands today (game #487) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

MARCH

BROWN

BORE

STRETCH

SCOTCH

CROWN

NYT Strands today (game #487) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram? • Spangram has 8 letters

NYT Strands today (game #487) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First side: bottom, 3rd column Last side: top, 4th column

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #487) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #487, are…

CHERRY

COFFEE

BUTTERSCOTCH

BROWNIE

PISTACHIO

SPANGRAM: ICE CREAM

My rating: Tricky

Tricky My score: 1 hint

In many ways this was my perfect Strands game. It was tricky, but not too tricky. The spangram was of a standard, acceptable length. There were no disputable words.

Most of all, it made me think about my favorite treat for a few minutes.

I forget that I’m lactose intolerant when it comes to ICE CREAM (in case anyone wants an argument, my theory is that every human is lactose intolerant) and especially when it comes to PISTACHIO ice cream.

I’d been under the impression that it was a relatively rare flavor, but here it is rubbing shoulders with the other top alternatives to the ice cream flavor mafia of vanilla, strawberry and chocolate. The Salted Caramel team are going to be really annoyed they didn’t make into this puzzle.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

