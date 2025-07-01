Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Tuesday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Tuesday, July 1 (game #485).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #486) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… ... This is for the birds

NYT Strands today (game #486) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

WING

MEAT

STARS

FINAL

MASS

GREAT

NYT Strands today (game #486) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram? • Spangram has 15 letters

NYT Strands today (game #486) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First side: right, 3rd row Last side: bottom, 3rd column

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #486) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #486, are…

FEATHER

TWIG

WOOL

GRASS

LEAF

FLUFF

MOSS

SPANGRAM: NESTING MATERIAL

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

After immediately seeing the word “wing” in the grid, I thought that we were searching for bird parts. And despite it being wrong the first word I found – FEATHER – still had me believing that was the case, not that I could think of anything beyond beak.

After getting TWIG I realized what we were really looking for, but I didn’t get the spangram until the end, even though the word “nest” was hiding in plain sight.

I didn’t realize that you could buy NESTING MATERIAL until I googled it, but some people put balls of wool in their bird feeders in the spring to give our feathered friends a helping hand. With bird population under threat from habitat loss, it seems like the least we can do.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

