Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #752) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

OEDIPUS

REX

FAKE

ID

FRESHWATER

SOPHOCLES

JUNIPER

SENECA

COPY

SLIP

BOOTLEG

MOBILE

SHIRT

PAIN

DREAMS

REPLICA

NYT Connections today (game #752) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Counterfeit

Counterfeit BLUE: Precede with a letter

Precede with a letter GREEN: Sigmund

Sigmund PURPLE: School starters

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #752) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: KNOCKOFF

BLUE: WORDS AFTER "T-"

GREEN: ASSOCIATED WITH FREUD

PURPLE: STARTING WITH HIGH SCHOOL/COLLEGE ABBREVIATIONS

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #752) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #752, are…

YELLOW: KNOCKOFF BOOTLEG, COPY, FAKE, REPLICA

BOOTLEG, COPY, FAKE, REPLICA BLUE: WORDS AFTER "T-" MOBILE, PAIN, REX, SHIRT

MOBILE, PAIN, REX, SHIRT GREEN: ASSOCIATED WITH FREUD DREAMS, ID, OEDIPUS, SLIP

DREAMS, ID, OEDIPUS, SLIP PURPLE: STARTING WITH HIGH SCHOOL/COLLEGE ABBREVIATIONS FRESHWATER, JUNIPER, SENECA, SOPHOCLES

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: Fail

Back in the day when I was a music journalist, someone used my name to blag free gig tickets and they were going out having much more fun than I was. I only found out when I turned up at a concert once and was refused entry. I mention this because a KNOCKOFF is not always easy to spot – unlike today’s yellow group, which was a doddle.

The rest of today’s Connections were really tough. I thought I’d cracked the code when I got WORDS AFTER “T-”, but the last two groups destroyed me.

Thinking that there must be a group connected by philosophy, I tried OEDIPUS, SENECA, and SOPHOCLES and added JUNIPER out of ignorance.

This gave me a “one away”, but I used up all my remaining guesses trying to complete a non-existent group. What Freud would have to say about that I don’t know, but I suspect it’d be something to do with my dreams of my mother doing crosswords.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

