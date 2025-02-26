NYT Connections hints and answers for Thursday, February 27 (game #627)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Wednesday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Wednesday, February 26 (game #626).

NYT Connections today (game #627) - today's words

Today's NYT Connections words are…

TISSUE

RING

BIGFOOT

WHEEL

THERMOMETER

HORN

PHONE

ORGAN

CELL

INSTAGRAM

BELT

DIAL

MIRROR

CALL

COMPOUND

ATOM

NYT Connections today (game #627) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Use the dog and bone

Use the dog and bone GREEN: Vehicle elements

Vehicle elements BLUE: The hierarchical structure of living things

The hierarchical structure of living things PURPLE: Weighty words

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #627) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: CONTACT VIA TELEPHONE

GREEN: PARTS OF A CAR

BLUE: LEVELS OF BIOLOGICAL ORGANIZATION

PURPLE: ENDING WITH UNITS OF MEASURE

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #627) - the answers

The answers to today's Connections, game #627, are…

YELLOW: CONTACT VIA TELEPHONE CALL, DIAL, PHONE, RING

CALL, DIAL, PHONE, RING GREEN: PARTS OF A CAR BELT, HORN, MIRROR, WHEEL

BELT, HORN, MIRROR, WHEEL BLUE: LEVELS OF BIOLOGICAL ORGANIZATION ATOM, CELL, ORGAN, TISSUE

ATOM, CELL, ORGAN, TISSUE PURPLE: ENDING WITH UNITS OF MEASURE BIGFOOT, COMPOUND, INSTAGRAM, THERMOMETER

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: 1 mistake

I managed to get the Green group today, thinking it was something to do with astronomy (Orion’s BELT, the Holmdel HORN, errr something WHEEL…) which is a bit ridiculous when you consider how obvious the correct answer (PARTS OF A CAR) was.

Speaking of which, just to let you know if I ever become President of the world, the first executive order I will be signing with my giant pen will be that car owners are only allowed to use their HORN five times a year. I feel this will cut down radically on road rage and force people to only use them when it’s important, rather than harassing cyclist/nose pickers at traffic lights/other road users/people sleeping at 2am.

Meanwhile, CONTACT VIA TELEPHONE got me thinking about all the brilliant songs about the analog age of telephony, when you had to remember people’s numbers or have them written down on a matchbook or back of your hand – the classic of this surprisingly enormous song topic is Operator (That’s Not The Way It Goes) by Jim Croce, but there are plenty of others. Today you don’t need to know anyone’s number to give them a CALL, but you’d be pretty defiant to technological advances if you were still giving them a DIAL.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Wednesday, 26 February, game #626)

YELLOW: EXPENDITURE CHARGE, COST, PRICE, RATE

CHARGE, COST, PRICE, RATE GREEN: ONETIME FORMER, LATE, PAST, PRIOR

FORMER, LATE, PAST, PRIOR BLUE: MADE WITH HORIZONTAL LINES DASH, HYPHEN, MINUS, UNDERSCORE

DASH, HYPHEN, MINUS, UNDERSCORE PURPLE: SIMPSON FAMILY MEMBERS WITH FIRST LETTER CHANGED BAGGIE, BARGE, COMER, PISA