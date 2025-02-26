NYT Connections hints and answers for Thursday, February 27 (game #627)
My clues will help you solve the NYT's Connections puzzle today and keep that streak going
A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Wednesday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Wednesday, February 26 (game #626).
Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.
What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.
SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.
NYT Connections today (game #627) - today's words
Today's NYT Connections words are…
- TISSUE
- RING
- BIGFOOT
- WHEEL
- THERMOMETER
- HORN
- PHONE
- ORGAN
- CELL
- BELT
- DIAL
- MIRROR
- CALL
- COMPOUND
- ATOM
NYT Connections today (game #627) - hint #1 - group hints
What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?
- YELLOW: Use the dog and bone
- GREEN: Vehicle elements
- BLUE: The hierarchical structure of living things
- PURPLE: Weighty words
Need more clues?
We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
NYT Connections today (game #627) - hint #2 - group answers
What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?
- YELLOW: CONTACT VIA TELEPHONE
- GREEN: PARTS OF A CAR
- BLUE: LEVELS OF BIOLOGICAL ORGANIZATION
- PURPLE: ENDING WITH UNITS OF MEASURE
Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.
NYT Connections today (game #627) - the answers
The answers to today's Connections, game #627, are…
- YELLOW: CONTACT VIA TELEPHONE CALL, DIAL, PHONE, RING
- GREEN: PARTS OF A CAR BELT, HORN, MIRROR, WHEEL
- BLUE: LEVELS OF BIOLOGICAL ORGANIZATION ATOM, CELL, ORGAN, TISSUE
- PURPLE: ENDING WITH UNITS OF MEASURE BIGFOOT, COMPOUND, INSTAGRAM, THERMOMETER
- My rating: Moderate
- My score: 1 mistake
I managed to get the Green group today, thinking it was something to do with astronomy (Orion’s BELT, the Holmdel HORN, errr something WHEEL…) which is a bit ridiculous when you consider how obvious the correct answer (PARTS OF A CAR) was.
Speaking of which, just to let you know if I ever become President of the world, the first executive order I will be signing with my giant pen will be that car owners are only allowed to use their HORN five times a year. I feel this will cut down radically on road rage and force people to only use them when it’s important, rather than harassing cyclist/nose pickers at traffic lights/other road users/people sleeping at 2am.
Meanwhile, CONTACT VIA TELEPHONE got me thinking about all the brilliant songs about the analog age of telephony, when you had to remember people’s numbers or have them written down on a matchbook or back of your hand – the classic of this surprisingly enormous song topic is Operator (That’s Not The Way It Goes) by Jim Croce, but there are plenty of others. Today you don’t need to know anyone’s number to give them a CALL, but you’d be pretty defiant to technological advances if you were still giving them a DIAL.
How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.
Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Wednesday, 26 February, game #626)
- YELLOW: EXPENDITURE CHARGE, COST, PRICE, RATE
- GREEN: ONETIME FORMER, LATE, PAST, PRIOR
- BLUE: MADE WITH HORIZONTAL LINES DASH, HYPHEN, MINUS, UNDERSCORE
- PURPLE: SIMPSON FAMILY MEMBERS WITH FIRST LETTER CHANGED BAGGIE, BARGE, COMER, PISA
What is NYT Connections?
NYT Connections is one of several increasingly popular word games made by the New York Times. It challenges you to find groups of four items that share something in common, and each group has a different difficulty level: green is easy, yellow a little harder, blue often quite tough and purple usually very difficult.
On the plus side, you don't technically need to solve the final one, as you'll be able to answer that one by a process of elimination. What's more, you can make up to four mistakes, which gives you a little bit of breathing room.
It's a little more involved than something like Wordle, however, and there are plenty of opportunities for the game to trip you up with tricks. For instance, watch out for homophones and other word games that could disguise the answers.
It's playable for free via the NYT Games site on desktop or mobile.
Johnny is a freelance pop culture journalist who has been writing about the internet, music, football and famous people since the iPhone was just a twinkle in Steve Jobs' eye. Previously known by the pseudonym the Pop Detective, his journalistic career began making up stories about Madonna's addiction to sausage rolls (this is not true by the way). A man of few talents, his career is rich and various and includes the highs of interviewing Elton John and Blur; and the lows of interviewing Right Said Fred, appearing on a Channel 5 documentary about Peter Kay, and fact-checking the instruction manual for a German cooker. Somehow still affording to live in North London he is at his happiest riding his bicycle and shouting at pigeons.
- Marc McLarenGlobal Editor in Chief
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Xbox February update lets players stream even more of their own games including Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 and Tomb Raider 4-6 Remastered
Following the Black Ops 6 easter egg, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4 seems to have been listed by Singapore's ratings board