NYT Connections hints and answers for Wednesday, February 26 (game #626)

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #626) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

DASH

PAST

LATE

COMER

BARGE

UNDERSCORE

MINUS

CHARGE

RATE

BAGGIE

COST

PRIOR

PISA

PRICE

FORMER

HYPHEN

NYT Connections today (game #626) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Finances

Finances GREEN: They’re history

They’re history BLUE: Straight punctuation

Straight punctuation PURPLE: Slightly altered Springfield residents

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #626) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: EXPENDITURE

GREEN: ONETIME

BLUE: MADE WITH HORIZONTAL LINES

PURPLE: SIMPSON FAMILY MEMBERS WITH FIRST LETTER CHANGED

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #626) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #626, are…

YELLOW: EXPENDITURE CHARGE, COST, PRICE, RATE

CHARGE, COST, PRICE, RATE GREEN: ONETIME FORMER, LATE, PAST, PRIOR

FORMER, LATE, PAST, PRIOR BLUE: MADE WITH HORIZONTAL LINES DASH, HYPHEN, MINUS, UNDERSCORE

DASH, HYPHEN, MINUS, UNDERSCORE PURPLE: SIMPSON FAMILY MEMBERS WITH FIRST LETTER CHANGED BAGGIE, BARGE, COMER, PISA

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: 1 mistake

There were lots of common pairs today (LATE, COMER) that, as ever, it was wise to ignore and instead BARGE PAST on the way to a classic Connections solution involving something grammatical, something ambiguous and something to do with The Simpsons.

UNDERSCORE could get a group of its own, considering that you can also call it an understrike, an underline, and an underbar. It’s a form of punctuation that was once rare, the preserve of teachers and angry letter writers, but has now become more common. It has even developed a new lease of life in passwords, email addresses and when it’s used to denote a missing word where otherwise there would otherwise just be white space. Of all the punctuation MADE WITH HORIZONTAL LINES it is by far the coolest.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

