NYT Connections hints and answers for Tuesday, February 25 (game #625)

NYT Connections today (game #625) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

BRICK

MORTAR

PICKLE

SHOEBOX

MUCHO

GUSTO

MULTI

MICROWAVE

RELISH

BEAUCOUP

LIME

ZEST

JENNY

PASSION

MOLTO

FISH TANK

NYT Connections today (game #625) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Upbeat

Upbeat GREEN: A lot of ways to say a lot

A lot of ways to say a lot BLUE: Oblong

Oblong PURPLE: Sounds like cash

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #625) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: ENTHUSIASM

GREEN: "MANY" IN DIFFERENT LANGUAGES

BLUE: RECTANGULAR PRISMS

PURPLE: RHYME WITH U.S. COINS

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #625) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #625, are…

YELLOW: ENTHUSIASM GUSTO, PASSION, RELISH, ZEST

GUSTO, PASSION, RELISH, ZEST GREEN: "MANY" IN DIFFERENT LANGUAGES BEAUCOUP, MOLTO, MUCHO, MULTI

BEAUCOUP, MOLTO, MUCHO, MULTI BLUE: RECTANGULAR PRISMS BRICK, FISH TANK, MICROWAVE, SHOEBOX

BRICK, FISH TANK, MICROWAVE, SHOEBOX PURPLE: RHYME WITH U.S. COINS JENNY, LIME, MORTAR, PICKLE

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

Some very sensible groups in Connections today, which was a pleasant change but which also made the puzzle strangely unsatisfying and rudimentary.

Normally BRICK, FISH TANK, MICROWAVE and SHOEBOX would be something like “Items seen in the first 23 minutes of the 1988 movie Fish Called Wanda” or something similarly impossible to solve. Instead, RECTANGULAR PRISMS was exactly what I thought it would be.

Same with ENTHUSIASM and “MANY” IN DIFFERENT LANGUAGES – which should have included Magir (Many in Icelandic) or something similarly obscure, so I could at least kid myself I’m clever.

So yes, here I am complaining about Connections being too easy. And yes, I will regret this when tomorrow's game is inevitably impossible.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Monday, 24 February, game #624)

YELLOW: EAT VORACIOUSLY GOBBLE, GULP, SCARF, WOLF

GOBBLE, GULP, SCARF, WOLF GREEN: BEND UNDER PRESSURE BOW, BUCKLE, CAVE, GIVE

BOW, BUCKLE, CAVE, GIVE BLUE: CLASSIC NAUTICAL TATTOOS ANCHOR, COMPASS, MERMAID, SWALLOW

ANCHOR, COMPASS, MERMAID, SWALLOW PURPLE: BODY PARTS PLUS LETTER BUTTE, CHINA, HEARTH, SHINE