NYT Connections hints and answers for Monday, February 24 (game #624)

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #624) - today's words



Today's NYT Connections words are…

MERMAID

CAVE

HEARTH

BUCKLE

BOW

SCARF

BUTTE

GULP

WOLF

COMPASS

CHINA

SHINE

SWALLOW

GIVE

ANCHOR

GOBBLE

NYT Connections today (game #624) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Dine with gusto

Dine with gusto GREEN: Collapse easily

Collapse easily BLUE: Seen on sailor’s arms

Seen on sailor’s arms PURPLE: Last letters reveal anatomy

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #624) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: EAT VORACIOUSLY

GREEN: BEND UNDER PRESSURE

BLUE: CLASSIC NAUTICAL TATTOOS

PURPLE: BODY PARTS PLUS LETTER

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #624) - the answers



The answers to today's Connections, game #624, are…

YELLOW: EAT VORACIOUSLY GOBBLE, GULP, SCARF, WOLF

GOBBLE, GULP, SCARF, WOLF GREEN: BEND UNDER PRESSURE BOW, BUCKLE, CAVE, GIVE

BOW, BUCKLE, CAVE, GIVE BLUE: CLASSIC NAUTICAL TATTOOS ANCHOR, COMPASS, MERMAID, SWALLOW

ANCHOR, COMPASS, MERMAID, SWALLOW PURPLE: BODY PARTS PLUS LETTER BUTTE, CHINA, HEARTH, SHINE

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: Perfect

I struggled a bit to get going today. I was convinced that ANCHOR and SWALLOW were classic tattoos, but didn’t see the nautical link until later. With BUTTE and CAVE, meanwhile, I initially thought we were searching for something geographical. But no, we were searching for butts and shins.

I have a friend who comes from a family who all EAT VORACIOUSLY. It is as if their plates are on fire or will be swept away from the table if they take a pause. It’s quite a sight to behold, but a little awkward when eating out, as they’ve finished by the time I’ve only just started.

I wouldn’t say I’m a slow eater, although I am aware of the advice that you should chew each mouthful 37 times to aid digestion. I do like to appreciate my plate before I WOLF it down, otherwise we might as well all just SWALLOW pills and Soylent.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

