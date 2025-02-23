NYT Strands hints and answers for Monday, February 24 (game #358)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Sunday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Sunday, February 23 (game #357).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

Want more word-based fun? Then check out my NYT Connections today and Quordle today pages for hints and answers for those games, and Marc's Wordle today page for the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #358) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Step to it

NYT Strands today (game #358) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

WADE

PUFF

TILE

LINE

MOLE

TROLL

NYT Strands today (game #358) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Walk this way

NYT Strands today (game #358) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First side: right, 5th row Last side: left, 5th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #358) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #358, are…

WADDLE

SKIP

MOSEY

STROLL

STRUT

SHUFFLE

TIP TOE

SPANGRAM: GET MOVING

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: 1 hint

I think it says a lot about my speed of travel that WADDLE was the first word I got in today’s puzzle.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It takes a certain kind of person to pull off a STRUT. In essence they have to have some “funky stuff” to strut, which is something I’ve never been in possession of. Hats off to you though if you do.

A MOSEY, on the other hand, is something everyone can do regardless of their legwear or athletic ability. In many ways it’s like a strut, except slower – much, much, slower. Those who mosey are in no particular hurry, they're gonna stop and look in windows for as long as they damn well please and are utterly free from the arrows of judgement. They may or may not have some “funky stuff”, but they are having far too much of a relaxing time to reveal it.

Anyway, I digress, what a pleasant STROLL of a Strands.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Sunday, 23 February, game #357)

STAMP

COIN

VINYL

COMIC

PLUSHIE

BOBBLEHEAD

SPANGRAM: COLLECTIBLES