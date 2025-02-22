NYT Strands hints and answers for Sunday, February 23 (game #357)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Saturday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Saturday, February 22 (game #356).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #357) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Oh, this old thing?

NYT Strands today (game #357) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

SHINE

LINE

COLT

COIL

MALE

TALL

NYT Strands today (game #357) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Available on eBay

NYT Strands today (game #357) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First side: bottom, 3rd column Last side: top, 4th column

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #357) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #357, are…

STAMP

COIN

VINYL

COMIC

PLUSHIE

BOBBLEHEAD

SPANGRAM: COLLECTIBLES

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

Today’s puzzle collates items that some may consider junk and that others treasure, depending on your collecting demeanor.

Personally, I’ve always veered on the side of treasure and although my loft is free of a single BOBBLEHEAD it contains plenty of everything else listed here, all of which will bail us out of crisis and pay the mortgage off one day.

Well, that’s the dream of everyone with COLLECTIBLES, but the brutal reality upon perusing eBay is that it is all close to worthless . Having said that, I did once sell a comic for $300. The fact that it’s now worth $1,000 further entrenches my position of holding on to everything.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Saturday, 22 February, game #356)

GRIDLOCK

BLOCKAGE

CONGESTION

OVERCROWDING

SPANGRAM: TRAFFIC JAM