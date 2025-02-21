NYT Strands hints and answers for Saturday, February 22 (game #356)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Friday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Friday, February 21 (game #355).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #356) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Here we (don't) go again

NYT Strands today (game #356) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

CONK

SOCK

LION

CODE

DRIFT

ROVER

NYT Strands today (game #356) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Stuck on the road

NYT Strands today (game #356) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First side: right, 4th row Last side: left, 4th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #356) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #356, are…

GRIDLOCK

BLOCKAGE

CONGESTION

OVERCROWDING

SPANGRAM: TRAFFIC JAM

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: 1 hint

I got the Spangram first for the second day in a row, with TRAFFIC JAM materializing in front of me as I was searching for hint words.

Even though there were only five words in this puzzle, I still needed a Hint to set me on my way and still struggled to untangle BLOCKAGE – oh, the irony.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Friday, 21 February, game #355)

WHEEZY

SLINKY

TWITCH

BUZZ

WOODY

ALIEN

BULLSEYE

SPANGRAM: TOY STORY