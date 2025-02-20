NYT Strands hints and answers for Friday, February 21 (game #355)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Thursday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Thursday, February 20 (game #354).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #355) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… "To infinity and beyond!"

NYT Strands today (game #355) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

SELL

LINE

HEED

YELLOW

BLUE

ZEST

NYT Strands today (game #355) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Starring Buzz Lightyear

NYT Strands today (game #355) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First side: left, 6th row Last side: right, 3rd row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #355) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #355, are…

WHEEZY

SLINKY

TWITCH

BUZZ

WOODY

ALIEN

BULLSEYE

SPANGRAM: TOY STORY

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

A collector’s item for me today, as I got the Spangram first, something I can’t remember doing before. Then again, the theme clue featuring Buzz Lightyear’s singular catchphrase made it obvious what we were looking for.

I am sure there are some people who have never seen a Toy Story movie, for whom today’s puzzle was a test. But for most of us it was as relaxing as a tea party with Mrs Nesbitt – my favorite scene in the entire franchise, possibly because it reminds me of all the times I drank cold tea from a teeny-tiny plastic cup in my role as gullible parent of two daughters.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

