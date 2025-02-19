NYT Strands hints and answers for Thursday, February 20 (game #354)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Wednesday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Wednesday, February 19 (game #353).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #354) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Together for the present

NYT Strands today (game #354) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

FIVE

TIED

NEST

THAN

THEN

DONE

NYT Strands today (game #354) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Wedding date celebrations

NYT Strands today (game #354) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First side: bottom, 1st column Last side: top, 3rd column

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #354) - the answers

The answers to today's Strands, game #354, are…

DIAMOND

GOLD

FIRST

PAPER

FIFTIETH

SIXTIETH

SPANGRAM: ANNIVERSARY

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

Just to wrap up these pairs, PAPER is your FIRST ANNIVERSARY, GOLD your FIFTIETH, and DIAMOND the SIXTIETH.

With people getting married later in life, it feels as if there should be celebrations of wedding anniversaries before you toast 50 years together, especially as you’re less likely to want a party by the time you get to that stage. I propose we go big on Tin – which marks 10 years since your wedding day. It’s also a lot more affordable than getting someone a gold or diamond gift.

Come on Hallmark, let's make this happen. All in on Tin.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

