NYT Strands hints and answers for Wednesday, February 19 (game #353)

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #353) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Pick your own prefix

NYT Strands today (game #353) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

LUCK

SALE

CLEAR

BLUR

SOLD

MALE

NYT Strands today (game #353) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Small fruits

NYT Strands today (game #353) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First side: left, 5th row Last side: right, 4th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #353) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #353, are…

ELDER

STRAW

HUCKLE

BLUE

RASP

SALMON

GOLDEN

BLACK

SPANGRAM: BERRIES

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: 1 hint

Interestingly, BERRIES is a linguistic invention and many languages other than English do not gather these small fruits into a single food family and instead have unique words for STRAWberry, RASPberry, etc.

The truth is they are not related at all. The word berry comes from the Latin for grape – but we don’t think of grapes as berries – and was just used to describe small fruits. Meanwhile, to add to the confusion what some people think is a HUCKLEberry, other people think of as a BLUEberry.

Like mushrooms, berries are an area you have to be careful if foraging in the wild. Many varieties, including ELDER, will give you a very upset stomach, while some, including Virginia Creeper Berries, can be fatal to humans. Perhaps it would be a good idea to not give them a name that includes the same suffix as things that are delicious.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

