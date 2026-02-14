Holographic tape operated inside a production LTO library without infrastructure changes

Live application software accessed holographic media using standard tape library workflows

Cartridge dimensions matched LTO, allowing robotic handling without modification

A UK startup has tested a holographic tape storage system inside a working LTO tape library, showing that it can run within existing data center setups.

The test by HoloMem involved real software writing data to the system and reading it back through normal tape library operations.

Both traditional LTO drives and holographic drives ran side by side in the same library, which is important because many storage ideas fail outside controlled test environments.

Testing shifts focus from concept to deployability

The system uses polymer ribbon cartridges that match the size and shape of standard LTO tapes - because of this, the tape library’s robotic arm can move and load them without any physical changes.

The holographic drives fit into the library as shelf units, allowing the robot to choose between LTO tapes and holographic cartridges based on the request it receives.

From the software side, everything appears as one unified system rather than separate platforms.

Each cartridge is designed to hold up to 200TB of data in a write once, read many format, meaning the data can be stored permanently and accessed repeatedly.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The storage method relies on layered holographic recording using relatively inexpensive laser components.

Its capacity figure is a design target for production hardware rather than a lab maximum, and the WORM characteristic aligns with compliance-driven archival requirements.

Longevity claims extend beyond 50 years, although the deployment focused on functional operation rather than accelerated aging validation.

The value of the trial lies less in raw density and more in demonstrated compatibility, as many alternative archival media platforms require new library designs, new handling systems, or new software layers, which slows procurement and certification.

In this case, the holographic drive was added to an existing tape library without replacing hardware or rewriting software.

HoloMem says this result supports its plans to move toward commercial readiness, with more pilot deployments planned while technical work continues through 2026.

“This is a major step forward for the commercial viability of future fit cold data storage, and the results are very exciting,” Charlie Gale, founder and CEO of HoloMem, said.

“New technological solutions have to integrate with legacy infrastructure in order to fulfill their potential, and we’re pleased to have successfully proven HoloDrive’s deployability within BDT’s library.”

Mass production of the drive hardware is planned for 2027, which places this system closer to everyday use than silica or ceramic storage technologies that remain difficult to integrate into data centers.

“What HoloMem has achieved is so impressive. By developing a plug-and-play holographic solution compatible with our tape libraries, the HoloDrive enables so many use cases to many in the industry,” said Marc Steinhilber, CEO of BDT Media Automation GmbH.

The test does not prove long-term reliability or cost-effectiveness at scale, but it shows that holographic tape can be added as another storage layer without disrupting current systems.

Based on what has been demonstrated so far, its credibility depends on whether production hardware performs the same way as it did in this live deployment.

Via Blocks & Files

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.