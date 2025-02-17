NYT Strands hints and answers for Tuesday, February 18 (game #352)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Monday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Monday, February 17 (game #351).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

Want more word-based fun? Then check out my NYT Connections today and Quordle today pages for hints and answers for those games, and Marc's Wordle today page for the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #352) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Ouch!

NYT Strands today (game #352) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

SCORE

BLEEP

CONE

CORNER

SOIL

SELL

NYT Strands today (game #352) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Deliver venom

NYT Strands today (game #352) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First side: right, 3rd row Last side: left, 7th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #352) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #352, are…

JELLYFISH

SPORPION

HORNET

PLATYPUS

BUMBLEBEE

SPANGRAM: STINGERS

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

Strands really is an education.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I knew that the PLATYPUS is a strange mammal with a duck’s bill, otter-like body and beaver-type tail. And I knew that they are unique to Australia. But I had no idea they had STINGERS too (well, the male of the species do at least).

It turns out being venomous is just one of the many remarkable features of this incredible creature – they’ve got two layers of fur, they lay eggs, they glow in the dark, they hunt using electroreception, the plural of platypus is platypus. They can complete Strands in 45 seconds without any hints. They are brilliant.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Monday, 17 February, game #351)

LEMON

CANARY

GOLDENROD

MUSTARD

SAFFRON

DAFFODIL

SPANGRAM: YELLOW