NYT Connections hints and answers for Tuesday, February 18 (game #618)

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #618) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

HEARTY

READY

HANDY

SQUARE

AVAILABLE

BUTTY

CAVITY

FILLING

FOOTY

HOLE

SOLID

CHIPPY

HOLLOW

TELLY

NEARBY

PIT

NYT Connections today (game #618) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Big and hollow

Big and hollow GREEN: Easy to get

Easy to get BLUE: Large portion

Large portion PURPLE: UK speak

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #618) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: CRATER

GREEN: ACCESSIBLE

BLUE: SUBSTANTIAL, AS A MEAL

PURPLE: BRITISHISMS

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #618) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #618, are…

YELLOW: CRATER CAVITY, HOLE, HOLLOW, PIT

CAVITY, HOLE, HOLLOW, PIT GREEN: ACCESSIBLE AVAILABLE, HANDY, NEARBY, READY

AVAILABLE, HANDY, NEARBY, READY BLUE: SUBSTANTIAL, AS A MEAL FILLING, HEARTY, SOLID, SQUARE

FILLING, HEARTY, SOLID, SQUARE PURPLE: BRITISHISMS BUTTY, CHIPPY, FOOTY, TELLY

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

Finally, Connections gives me a Purple group I can solve easily and acknowledges the vast army of UK players to boot.

In case you are unaware, a BUTTY is a sandwich made of one slice of bread folded over – invariably filled with chips that you’d buy from a CHIPPY (fish and chip shop) sprinkled with salt and vinegar and red sauce (ketchup), that you eat while watching the FOOTY (soccer) on your TELLY – a delicacy that is more of a snack than SUBSTANTIAL, AS A MEAL.

And now I'm hungry. Thank you, Connections.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

