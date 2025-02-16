NYT Connections hints and answers for Monday, February 17 (game #617)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Sunday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Sunday, February 16 (game #616).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #617) - today's words

Today's NYT Connections words are…

DOUBLE

BLOW

SNAKE

BREAK

LEAVE

WIND

CAT

STRIKE

SPARE

REST

SWORD

WEAVE

VACATION

CURVE

TURKEY

GOLD

NYT Connections today (game #617) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Take a holiday

Take a holiday GREEN: Twisty-turny

Twisty-turny BLUE: Ten pin

Ten pin PURPLE: Add an animal with scales and fins

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #617) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: TIME OFF

GREEN: FOLLOW A MEANDERING COURSE

BLUE: BOWLING RESULTS

PURPLE: -__FISH

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #617) - the answers

The answers to today's Connections, game #617, are…

YELLOW: TIME OFF BREAK, LEAVE, REST, VACATION

BREAK, LEAVE, REST, VACATION GREEN: FOLLOW A MEANDERING COURSE CURVE, SNAKE, WEAVE, WIND

CURVE, SNAKE, WEAVE, WIND BLUE: BOWLING RESULTS DOUBLE, SPARE, STRIKE, TURKEY

DOUBLE, SPARE, STRIKE, TURKEY PURPLE: -__FISH BLOW, CAT, GOLD, SWORD

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

How often do you solve Connections in the Yellow-Green-Blue-Purple difficulty order?

I feel as if it is quite rare for me – I’m not going to check! – although I do get Purple last 99% of the time.

It all seemed very straightforward today, without many traps. My only moment of hesitation was FOLLOW A MEANDERING COURSE, which I initially thought was about material and patterns. I should have got BOWLING RESULTS quicker, but being a pretty appalling player I’d never encountered the TURKEY (three consecutive STRIKEs).

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Sunday, 16 February, game #616)

YELLOW: GLIMMER HINT, SUGGESTION, TOUCH, TRACE

HINT, SUGGESTION, TOUCH, TRACE GREEN: CORRESPOND WELL WITH COMPLEMENT, FIT, MATCH, SUIT

COMPLEMENT, FIT, MATCH, SUIT BLUE: FAMOUS PUPPETS LAMB CHOP, OSCAR, PUNCH, TRIUMPH

LAMB CHOP, OSCAR, PUNCH, TRIUMPH PURPLE: DOG BREEDS MINUS "ER" SOUND BOX, POINT, RETRIEVE, SET