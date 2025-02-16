NYT Strands hints and answers for Monday, February 17 (game #351)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Sunday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Sunday, February 16 (game #350).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

Want more word-based fun? Then check out my NYT Connections today and Quordle today pages for hints and answers for those games, and Marc's Wordle today page for the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #351) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Sun shade

NYT Strands today (game #351) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

WAND

TOLL

DOLL

DUST

LUST

LIFE

NYT Strands today (game #351) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Mellow color

NYT Strands today (game #351) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First side: left, 4th row Last side: right, 5th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #351) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #351, are…

LEMON

CANARY

GOLDENROD

MUSTARD

SAFFRON

DAFFODIL

SPANGRAM: YELLOW

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: 1 hint

I needed a Hint to get going today, but once I knew the color we were looking for was YELLOW, it was easy breezy going until the final word.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I could quibble that SAFFRON is a shade of orange, but there seems to be some debate over it being both orange and yellow.

GOLDENROD is not a shade I’ve heard of before. Google’s AI search tool tells me it’s named after goldenrod flowers and it’s a color that conveys “a sense of warmth, cheerfulness, and natural beauty”. Meanwhile, according to Wikipedia’s page on Goldenrod (color): “It is the color of paper that the Church of Scientology's Ethics Department prints its suppressive person declarations on, giving rise to the term ‘golden-rodding’.” Interesting.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Sunday, 16 February, game #350)

ALMOND

CORN

RICE

BUCKWHEAT

TAPIOCA

CHICKPEA

SPANGRAM: GLUTEN FREE