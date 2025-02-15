NYT Strands hints and answers for Sunday, February 16 (game #350)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Saturday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Saturday, February 15 (game #349).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #350) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Flour power

NYT Strands today (game #350) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

PEND

GLUE

CULT

BRICK

PEAT

CHEER

NYT Strands today (game #350) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Gut friendly

NYT Strands today (game #350) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First side: left, 6th row Last side: right, 2nd row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #350) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #350, are…

ALMOND

CORN

RICE

BUCKWHEAT

TAPIOCA

CHICKPEA

SPANGRAM: GLUTEN FREE

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: 2 hints

An educational Strands for me as I didn’t know there were so many GLUTEN FREE flours – CHICKPEA I knew about, but the others were news to me, especially TAPIOCA, as I associate that with the world’s most disgusting pudding (fight me, tapioca fans).

Originally I thought that we were just looking for cakes, as the first three words I got were ALMOND, CORN and RICE, and it took me BUCKWHEAT before I realized otherwise.

Right, this has made me feel hungry and in need of a power up.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

