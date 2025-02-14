NYT Strands hints and answers for Saturday, February 15 (game #349)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Friday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Friday, February 14 (game #348).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #349) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Ice packs

NYT Strands today (game #349) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

MAIL

JAIL

DEAL

STAND

TEAL

VEST

NYT Strands today (game #349) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Best of puck

NYT Strands today (game #349) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First side: bottom, 5th column Last side: top, 2nd column

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #349) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #349, are…

SHARKS

JETS

DEVILS

WILD

AVALANCHE

LIGHTNING

SPANGRAM: HOCKEY TEAM

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: 1 hint

I love how some HOCKEY TEAMs have very elemental names. Both of the examples in today’s puzzle – Tampa Bay LIGHTNING and Colorado AVALANCHE – sound very masculine and terrifying, which is very necessary for hockey teams. I wonder if they had to have a focus group to decide, and which options were dismissed. Wind maybe, or Drizzle.

If London ever got a NHL team they could keep with the theme and call themselves London Fog – the fans could call themselves The Fogies, people who’d stuck with the team over many years could call themselves The Old Fogies.

Anyway, I digress. Both of these names at least have some connection to ice, unlike many others including the JETS and the Flames – the latter being particularly concerning, seeing as heat melts ice.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

