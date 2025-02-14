NYT Strands hints and answers for Saturday, February 15 (game #349)
My clues will help you solve the NYT's Strands today and keep that streak going
A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Friday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Friday, February 14 (game #348).
Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.
SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.
NYT Strands today (game #349) - hint #1 - today's theme
What is the theme of today's NYT Strands?
• Today's NYT Strands theme is… Ice packs
NYT Strands today (game #349) - hint #2 - clue words
Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.
- JAIL
- DEAL
- STAND
- TEAL
- VEST
NYT Strands today (game #349) - hint #3 - spangram
What is a hint for today's spangram?
• Best of puck
NYT Strands today (game #349) - hint #4 - spangram position
What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches?
First side: bottom, 5th column
Last side: top, 2nd column
Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.
NYT Strands today (game #349) - the answers
The answers to today's Strands, game #349, are…
- SHARKS
- JETS
- DEVILS
- WILD
- AVALANCHE
- LIGHTNING
- SPANGRAM: HOCKEY TEAM
- My rating: Moderate
- My score: 1 hint
I love how some HOCKEY TEAMs have very elemental names. Both of the examples in today’s puzzle – Tampa Bay LIGHTNING and Colorado AVALANCHE – sound very masculine and terrifying, which is very necessary for hockey teams. I wonder if they had to have a focus group to decide, and which options were dismissed. Wind maybe, or Drizzle.
If London ever got a NHL team they could keep with the theme and call themselves London Fog – the fans could call themselves The Fogies, people who’d stuck with the team over many years could call themselves The Old Fogies.
Anyway, I digress. Both of these names at least have some connection to ice, unlike many others including the JETS and the Flames – the latter being particularly concerning, seeing as heat melts ice.
How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.
Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Friday, 14 February, game #348)
- DARLING
- ANGEL
- LOVEBUG
- HONEY
- POOKIE
- SNOOKUMS
- SPANGRAM: ENDEARMENT
What is NYT Strands?
Strands is the NYT's new word game, following Wordle and Connections. It's now out of beta so is a fully fledged member of the NYT's games stable and can be played on the NYT Games site on desktop or mobile.
I've got a full guide to how to play NYT Strands, complete with tips for solving it, so check that out if you're struggling to beat it each day.
