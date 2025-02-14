NYT Connections hints and answers for Saturday, February 15 (game #615)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Friday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Friday, February 14 (game #614).

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #615) - today's words

Today's NYT Connections words are…

POPULAR

EMOTIONAL

CHEESE

DISH

PAN

RETURN

SPILL

CUP

TELL

COMMAND

ALTERNATIVE

OPTION

SHORT

PROGRESSIVE

CONTROL

BLAB

NYT Connections today (game #615) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Gossip

Gossip GREEN: MacBook keys

MacBook keys BLUE: Types of music

Types of music PURPLE: Add a word that rhymes with “bake”

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #615) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: DIVULGE

GREEN: WORDS ON A MAC KEYBOARD

BLUE: WORDS SHORTENED IN ROCK GENRE S

S PURPLE: __CAKE

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #615) - the answers

The answers to today's Connections, game #615, are…

YELLOW: DIVULGE BLAB, DISH, SPILL, TELL

BLAB, DISH, SPILL, TELL GREEN: WORDS ON A MAC KEYBOARD COMMAND, CONTROL, OPTION, RETURN

COMMAND, CONTROL, OPTION, RETURN BLUE: WORDS SHORTENED IN ROCK GENRE S ALTERNATIVE, EMOTIONAL, POPULAR, PROGRESSIVE

S ALTERNATIVE, EMOTIONAL, POPULAR, PROGRESSIVE PURPLE: __CAKE CHEESE, CUP, PAN, SHORT

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

I wonder if I found today’s puzzle so easy because I am a) a former music journalist (WORDS SHORTENED IN ROCK GENRES), b) addicted to CHEESECAKE, c) a lifelong Mac user (WORDS ON A MAC KEYBOARD), and d) used to write a gossip column for a pop magazine (DIVULGE).

My gossip column got me into lots of trouble back in the day. Mainly because I used to make everything up. I didn’t like going out or schmoozing (both of which are fairly essential to the gossip trade) and at this point there was no social media to steal from, so I would just use my imagination.

My theory was that if I made the gossip very tame – Madonna spotted buying peanut butter, Elton John likes to wash his underwear on a Tuesday, etc – then no one would complain. Sadly they did, a lot, not because my gossip was untrue but because it made them seem too boring.

Alas, my career giving the DISH on celebrity eating habits ended before it really began.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

