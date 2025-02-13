NYT Connections hints and answers for Friday, February 14 (game #614)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Thursday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Thursday, February 13 (game #613).

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #614) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

SURPRISE

HUMOR

SEE

STRAIGHT

BABY

RATTLE

BOO

CREAK

HISS

BAE

GOTCHA

PAMPER

SHED

GUESS WHO

INDULGE

SLITHER

NYT Connections today (game #614) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Too much affection

Too much affection GREEN: Snakey behavior

Snakey behavior BLUE: They’re shook

They’re shook PURPLE: Geographical soundalikes

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #614) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: MOLLYCODDLE

GREEN: THINGS A RATTLESNAKE DOES

BLUE: WORDS SAID TO AN UNSUSPECTING PERSON

PURPLE: HOMOPHONES OF BODIES OF WATER

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #614) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #614, are…

YELLOW: MOLLYCODDLE BABY, HUMOR, INDULGE, PAMPER

BABY, HUMOR, INDULGE, PAMPER GREEN: THINGS A RATTLESNAKE DOES HISS, RATTLE, SHED, SLITHER

HISS, RATTLE, SHED, SLITHER BLUE: WORDS SAID TO AN UNSUSPECTING PERSON BOO, GOTCHA, GUESS WHO, SURPRISE

BOO, GOTCHA, GUESS WHO, SURPRISE PURPLE: HOMOPHONES OF BODIES OF WATER BAE, CREAK, SEE, STRAIGHT

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 2 mistakes

Just a couple of days after RATTLESNAKE appeared within the group SHAKE, RATTLE AND ROLL, the venomous vipers make another Connections appearance with a group of their own – THINGS A RATTLESNAKE DOES.

According to recent news reports, rattlesnakes are rattling a lot less than they used to. The reason for this is that snakes that live near to human populations no longer see us as a threat, so have no need to rattle. Cars, on the other hand, are a major threat but they are yet to be built with sensors alerting them to snakes in the road.

Meanwhile, I rattled through today’s puzzle, failing to get HOMOPHONES OF BODIES OF WATER, but rescued by my limited snake knowledge.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

