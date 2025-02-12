NYT Connections hints and answers for Thursday, February 13 (game #613)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Wednesday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Wednesday, February 12 (game #612).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #613) - today's words

Today's NYT Connections words are…

GUILT

MIGHT

MOLD

EGO

POWER

EXPRESSION

TOKEN

MUST

HEAD

WILL

GUIDE

GESTURE

CAN

MODEL

SYMBOL

BLUEPRINT

NYT Connections today (game #613) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: A pattern to follow

A pattern to follow GREEN: Giving regards

Giving regards BLUE: A probability

A probability PURPLE: Add a word that rhymes with hip

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #613) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: TEMPLATE

GREEN: DEMONSTRATION, AS OF APPRECIATION

BLUE: MODAL VERBS

PURPLE: TRIP

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #613) - the answers

The answers to today's Connections, game #613, are…

YELLOW: TEMPLATE BLUEPRINT, GUIDE, MODEL, MOLD

BLUEPRINT, GUIDE, MODEL, MOLD GREEN: DEMONSTRATION, AS OF APPRECIATION EXPRESSION, GESTURE, SYMBOL, TOKEN

EXPRESSION, GESTURE, SYMBOL, TOKEN BLUE: MODAL VERBS CAN, MIGHT, MUST, WILL

CAN, MIGHT, MUST, WILL PURPLE: __ TRIP EGO, GUILT, HEAD, POWER

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: 1 mistake

I struggled with Purple and Blue today. Thinking that the link was about drive and desire, I made up a group containing MIGHT, WILL, EGO, and POWER before seeing the much more obvious MODAL VERBS.

I wonder if the art of compiling Connections is to make up a list of five words and then take the easiest and most obvious word out. If __ TRIP had included Road, then I think I would have got it. Although I may just be on an EGO trip.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

