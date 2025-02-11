NYT Connections hints and answers for Wednesday, February 12 (game #612)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Tuesday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Tuesday, February 11 (game #611).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #612) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

SHAKESPEARE

RATTLESNAKE

ANDROID

ROLLERBLADE

SONG

TITLE

SKATEBOARD

SKETCH

DONUT

DANCE

DEED

SAXOPHONE

CERTIFICATE

MONOLOGUE

PACIFIER

RECEIPT

NYT Connections today (game #612) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Official paperwork

Official paperwork GREEN: Types of performance

Types of performance BLUE: Homer, Bart, Lisa and Maggie

Homer, Bart, Lisa and Maggie PURPLE: Start of words make a rock song

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #612) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: DOCUMENTS OF OWNERSHIP

GREEN: BITS IN A VARIETY SHOW

BLUE: PROPS FOR CHARACTERS ON "THE SIMPSONS"

PURPLE: STARTING WITH "SHAKE, RATTLE AND ROLL"

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #612) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #612, are…

YELLOW: DOCUMENTS OF OWNERSHIP CERTIFICATE, DEED, RECEIPT, TITLE

CERTIFICATE, DEED, RECEIPT, TITLE GREEN: BITS IN A VARIETY SHOW DANCE, MONOLOGUE, SKETCH, SONG

DANCE, MONOLOGUE, SKETCH, SONG BLUE: PROPS FOR CHARACTERS ON "THE SIMPSONS" DONUT, PACIFIER, SAXOPHONE, SKATEBOARD

DONUT, PACIFIER, SAXOPHONE, SKATEBOARD PURPLE: STARTING WITH "SHAKE, RATTLE AND ROLL" ANDROID, RATTLESNAKE, ROLLERBLADE, SHAKESPEARE

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 2 mistakes

The appearance of the words SKATEBOARD and ROLLERBLADE took me on a mental detour, thinking that four of the words were describing skating tricks. DONUT must be a trick, I thought, and RATTLESNAKE sounds like it could be too, and well SAXOPHONE could be riding through a pipe or something. You may be able to tell, my skating knowledge is zero.

Meditating on the word DONUT finally got me to the last two groups. Think of donuts for long enough and it It’s hard not to think of Homer Simpson and his love of a pink glazed ring. The other three PROPS all appear in the still-brilliant opening titles.

Meanwhile, STARTING WITH “SHAKE, RATTLE AND ROLL” was a lovely piece of word trickery. Well done, Connections, and to all who got that one in the top three tiers.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

