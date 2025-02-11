NYT Strands hints and answers for Wednesday, February 12 (game #346)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Tuesday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Tuesday, February 11 (game #345).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

Want more word-based fun? Then check out my NYT Connections today and Quordle today pages for hints and answers for those games, and Marc's Wordle today page for the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #346) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Don't stop believin'

NYT Strands today (game #346) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

TALL

LOSE

HIND

ROLL

DINE

LION

NYT Strands today (game #346) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Well-traveled rock group

NYT Strands today (game #346) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First side: right, 4th row Last side: left, 7th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #346) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #346, are…

TRAIN

TOOK

GIRL

TOWN

SMALL

LONELY

WORLD

MIDNIGHT

SPANGRAM: JOURNEY

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: 1 hint

Today’s Strands included keywords from the Journey classic Don’t Stop Believin.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“Just a SMALL TOWN GIRL/ Livin' in a LONELY WORLD/ She TOOK the MIDNIGHT TRAIN going anywhere”.

It’s one of those songs that has had multiple lives beyond its original release in 1981 – used by Chicago White Sox during the 2005 World Series, as the closing music to the final episode of The Sopranos, sung by the cast of Glee, Peter Griffin’s karaoke song in Family Guy, as the title of Olivia Newton-John’s biography…

The song has become a motivational anthem, but aside from the chorus many questions remain – such as what small town was this small town girl catching a midnight train from exactly? If it had a midnight train, it’s more likely it was a city. And presumably having bought a ticket she would surely know where it was going.

Meanwhile, as for the city boy from South Detroit also getting the train to anywhere – there is no area called South Detroit, so no wonder he’s confused and just climbing on random trains. Journey, we need answers.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Tuesday, 11 February, game #345)

GARDEN

BEAUTY

HOME

BATH

KITCHEN

TOYS

ELECTRONICS

SPANGRAM: BIG BOX