NYT Strands hints and answers for Tuesday, February 11 (game #345)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Monday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Monday, February 10 (game #344).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

Want more word-based fun? Then check out my NYT Connections today and Quordle today pages for hints and answers for those games, and Marc's Wordle today page for the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #345) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… "Attention all shoppers"

NYT Strands today (game #345) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

MUTE

TIME

BOLT

GRAB

CITE

TROT

NYT Strands today (game #345) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Large items

NYT Strands today (game #345) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First side: left, 5th row Last side: right, 5th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #345) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #345, are…

GARDEN

BEAUTY

HOME

BATH

KITCHEN

TOYS

ELECTRONICS

SPANGRAM: BIG BOX

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: 1 hint

For children, getting a BIG BOX is often more exciting than what comes inside them. There’s no limit to what you can achieve with a large piece of cardboard, some pens and a little bit of imagination — cars, houses, dishwashers...

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Sometimes these creations last longer than many actual TOYS. My daughter turned one BIG BOX into a vending machine that she would climb inside to operate. It had a slot at the top for coins and a flap at the bottom, out of which she would deliver foam packaging peanuts and other random items. We had it in the corner of our living room for six months, until another BIG BOX arrived and a robot took its place. Happy days.

Anyway, BIG BOX is not a term used in the UK, so this one required a little more thought than some for me, but the answers here were all simple enough that once I had the concept it was pretty easy to solve.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Monday, 10 February, game #344)

CHIPS

NUTS

FRUIT

CHEESE

POPCORN

GRANOLA

SPANGRAM: SNACKTIME