NYT Strands hints and answers for Tuesday, February 11 (game #345)
My clues will help you solve the NYT's Strands today and keep that streak going
A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Monday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Monday, February 10 (game #344).
Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.
SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.
NYT Strands today (game #345) - hint #1 - today's theme
What is the theme of today's NYT Strands?
• Today's NYT Strands theme is… "Attention all shoppers"
NYT Strands today (game #345) - hint #2 - clue words
Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.
- MUTE
- TIME
- BOLT
- GRAB
- CITE
- TROT
NYT Strands today (game #345) - hint #3 - spangram
What is a hint for today's spangram?
• Large items
NYT Strands today (game #345) - hint #4 - spangram position
What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches?
First side: left, 5th row
Last side: right, 5th row
Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.
NYT Strands today (game #345) - the answers
The answers to today's Strands, game #345, are…
- GARDEN
- BEAUTY
- HOME
- BATH
- KITCHEN
- TOYS
- ELECTRONICS
- SPANGRAM: BIG BOX
- My rating: Easy
- My score: 1 hint
For children, getting a BIG BOX is often more exciting than what comes inside them. There’s no limit to what you can achieve with a large piece of cardboard, some pens and a little bit of imagination — cars, houses, dishwashers...
Sometimes these creations last longer than many actual TOYS. My daughter turned one BIG BOX into a vending machine that she would climb inside to operate. It had a slot at the top for coins and a flap at the bottom, out of which she would deliver foam packaging peanuts and other random items. We had it in the corner of our living room for six months, until another BIG BOX arrived and a robot took its place. Happy days.
Anyway, BIG BOX is not a term used in the UK, so this one required a little more thought than some for me, but the answers here were all simple enough that once I had the concept it was pretty easy to solve.
How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.
Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Monday, 10 February, game #344)
- CHIPS
- NUTS
- FRUIT
- CHEESE
- POPCORN
- GRANOLA
- SPANGRAM: SNACKTIME
What is NYT Strands?
Strands is the NYT's new word game, following Wordle and Connections. It's now out of beta so is a fully fledged member of the NYT's games stable and can be played on the NYT Games site on desktop or mobile.
I've got a full guide to how to play NYT Strands, complete with tips for solving it, so check that out if you're struggling to beat it each day.
