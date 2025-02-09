NYT Strands hints and answers for Monday, February 10 (game #344)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Sunday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Sunday, February 9 (game #343).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #344) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… The munchies

NYT Strands today (game #344) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

SPUR

SOAP

SAIL

MAIL

LIST

POPE

NYT Strands today (game #344) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Small treats

NYT Strands today (game #344) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First side: bottom, 3rd row Last side: top, 5th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #344) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #344, are…

CHIPS

NUTS

FRUIT

CHEESE

POPCORN

GRANOLA

SPANGRAM: SNACKTIME

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

I am sure for some “the munchies” is a rare sensation that hits them occasionally, but I find myself triggered by a variety of situations – driving, watching sport on TV, playing Strands, days of the week containing the letter “Y”.

One thing is for sure. When I do get “the munchies” I am not going to be reaching for GRANOLA or FRUIT; well, not unless I have none of the other items listed here available within a half-mile radius. No, it's POPCORN, CHEESE, CHIPS or NUTS for me, thank you very much.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

