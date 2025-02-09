NYT Connections hints and answers for Monday, February 10 (game #610)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Sunday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Sunday, February 9 (game #609).

NYT Connections today (game #610) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

AUNT

AROMA

SHOWER

BOUQUET

VASE

PEPPER

NOSE

STOP

UNCLE

TOMATO

TRUCE

DUST

SCATTER

NOTE

EITHER

MERCY

NYT Connections today (game #610) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Powder something

Powder something GREEN: Smell your drink

Smell your drink BLUE: End this now

End this now PURPLE: You say neither and I say neither

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #610) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: SPRINKLE

GREEN: SCENTS OF WINE

BLUE: "AAH, ENOUGH!"

PURPLE: WORDS FAMOUSLY PRONOUNCED DIFFERENT WAYS

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #610) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #610, are…

YELLOW: SPRINKLE DUST, PEPPER, SCATTER, SHOWER

DUST, PEPPER, SCATTER, SHOWER GREEN: SCENTS OF WINE AROMA, BOUQUET, NOSE, NOTE

AROMA, BOUQUET, NOSE, NOTE BLUE: "AAH, ENOUGH!" MERCY, STOP, TRUCE, UNCLE

MERCY, STOP, TRUCE, UNCLE PURPLE: WORDS FAMOUSLY PRONOUNCED DIFFERENT WAYS AUNT, EITHER, TOMATO, VASE

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 2 mistakes

My first mistake was thinking that one group had something to do with flowers, so I I had BOUQUET, VASE, together and randomly added AROMA and SHOWER as they sounded floral.

Then, after getting SPRINKLE and SCENTS OF WINE, I struggled for ages to work out what the final two groups were and got there with a complete stab in the dark looking for the fourth word to add to MERCY, STOP and TRUCE. I doubt I’ll be the only one who struggled today.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

