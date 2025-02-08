NYT Connections hints and answers for Sunday, February 9 (game #609)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Saturday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Saturday, February 8 (game #608).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #609) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

SUPER

BOWL

PARTY

PERSON

JUMBO

TRON

ALIEN

MONSTER

DUNE

SPOON

GIANT

CHARACTER

INDIVIDUAL

POT

AVATAR

LADLE

NYT Connections today (game #609) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Very large

Very large GREEN: Broth essentials

Broth essentials BLUE: independent human

independent human PURPLE: Big screen titles

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

NYT Connections today (game #609) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: MASSIVE

GREEN: USED WHEN SERVING SOUP

BLUE: SOMEBODY

PURPLE: SCI-FI FRANCHISES

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #609) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #609, are…

YELLOW: MASSIVE GIANT, JUMBO, MONSTER, SUPER

GIANT, JUMBO, MONSTER, SUPER GREEN: USED WHEN SERVING SOUP BOWL, LADLE, POT, SPOON

BOWL, LADLE, POT, SPOON BLUE: SOMEBODY CHARACTER, INDIVIDUAL, PARTY, PERSON

CHARACTER, INDIVIDUAL, PARTY, PERSON PURPLE: SCI-FI FRANCHISES ALIEN, AVATAR, DUNE, TRON

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

Inevitably, the NYT put some timely misdirection into today's game, including SUPER BOWL PARTY as the first three words in the initial grid. But was there a Super Bowl-themed group? No, there was not. That would be far too simple.

As it happens, I whizzed through today’s puzzle anyway, and was shocked to get the purple group first, thinking initially that the four SCI-FI FRANCHISES must be some kind of cunning trap. Not entirely sure you can call TRON a franchise, but I’ll set that debate aside.

For MASSIVE, I thought I was looking for description of the enormous screens they have at some NFL arenas – like the whopping 50-yard wide JUMBO at the Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium.

Thank you, Connections, for making me feel clever.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Saturday, 8 February, game #608)

YELLOW: INFO ON A BASEBALL CARD BIO, PLAYER, STAT, TEAM

BIO, PLAYER, STAT, TEAM GREEN: SCRUNCH, AS FABRIC BUNCH, GATHER, PUCKER, RUFFLE

BUNCH, GATHER, PUCKER, RUFFLE BLUE: TIME ADVERBS LATER, NOW, SOON, THEN

LATER, NOW, SOON, THEN PURPLE: — FOOD FAST, FINGER, JUNK, SOUL