NYT Strands hints and answers for Sunday, February 9 (game #343)

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #343) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… We are the champions!

NYT Strands today (game #343) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

PORT

SPORT

BOOM

SACK

PURSE

WOOL

NYT Strands today (game #343) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • The final game

NYT Strands today (game #343) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First side: left, 4th row Last side: right, 4th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #343) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #343, are…

PARTY

TROPHY

TACKLES

TOUCHDOWNS

COMMERCIALS

SPANGRAM: SUPERBOWL

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: 1 hint

The world will be watching when Super Bowl 59 kicks off in New Orleans on Sunday, and unlike any other sporting event on the planet a large proportion of those watching will be tuning in for the half-time show. Or to count the multiple shots of Taylor Swift in the stands (the most dangerous drinking game of the Super Bowl is to take a drink every time the cameras pan in her direction).

Away from the pitch the most incredible element to those outside the US is the commercials and the money spent to secure a coveted spot, making it the pinnacle of the advertising calendar as well as the sporting one.

It’s not hard to see why companies pay so much. 30 years on and I still think of frogs whenever I see a can of Budweiser.

Also, tangent, spangrams that end in the middle of the puzzle — not a fan.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Saturday, 8 February, game #342)

WORKING

HOUNDS

HERDING

TOYS

TERRIERS

SPORTING

SPANGRAM: DOG GROUP