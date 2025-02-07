NYT Strands hints and answers for Saturday, February 8 (game #342)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Friday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Friday, February 7 (game #341).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #342) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Westminster assembly

NYT Strands today (game #342) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

NUDE

GOING

SPOON

RIDER

KING

DROWN

NYT Strands today (game #342) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Well bred

NYT Strands today (game #342) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First side: left, 4th row Last side: right, 5th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #342) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #342, are…

WORKING

HOUNDS

HERDING

TOYS

TERRIERS

SPORTING

SPANGRAM: DOG GROUP

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: 2 hints

Despite being a big fan of the movie Best In Show – which parodies the prestigious and pretentious dog show world – it took me ages before I realized what today’s theme was about.

Being British, Westminster automatically triggers thoughts of the Houses of Parliament, Big Ben and all that tourist malarky, rather than The Westminster Kennel Club and its many canine categories.

Despite my ignorance, this was still a really enjoyable puzzle, with dozens of hint words lurking in the grid to throw us off scent. Top marks, Strands.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

