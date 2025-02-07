NYT Connections hints and answers for Saturday, February 8 (game #608)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Friday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Friday, February 7 (game #607).

NYT Connections today (game #608) - today's words

Today's NYT Connections words are…

FAST

BUNCH

TEAM

PLAYER

SOUL

STAT

SOON

RUFFLE

LATER

GATHER

BIO

FINGER

NOW

JUNK

THEN

PUCKER

NYT Connections today (game #608) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Ballers deets

Ballers deets GREEN: Ruche it up

Ruche it up BLUE: Cometh the hour

Cometh the hour PURPLE: Eat it

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #608) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: INFO ON A BASEBALL CARD

GREEN: SCRUNCH, AS FABRIC

BLUE: TIME ADVERBS

PURPLE: — FOOD

NYT Connections today (game #608) - the answers

The answers to today's Connections, game #608, are…

YELLOW: INFO ON A BASEBALL CARD BIO, PLAYER, STAT, TEAM

BIO, PLAYER, STAT, TEAM GREEN: SCRUNCH, AS FABRIC BUNCH, GATHER, PUCKER, RUFFLE

BUNCH, GATHER, PUCKER, RUFFLE BLUE: TIME ADVERBS LATER, NOW, SOON, THEN

LATER, NOW, SOON, THEN PURPLE: — FOOD FAST, FINGER, JUNK, SOUL

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

I completed today’s Connections without ever knowing what the four groups were until getting them correct – I just thought they belonged together.

It’s part of the two-tiered wonder/satisfaction/disappointment loop of this particular puzzle. You can whiz through it and still feel as if you know nothing – and I know absolutely nothing about INFO ON A BASEBALL CARD – which in turn can make you feel either blessed or as if you have gotten away with something.

I’m definitely in the latter camp. “He got away with it (until now)” is all that will need to be said in my obituary.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

