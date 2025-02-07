NYT Connections hints and answers for Saturday, February 8 (game #608)
My clues will help you solve the NYT's Connections puzzle today and keep that streak going
A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Friday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Friday, February 7 (game #607).
Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.
What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.
SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.
NYT Connections today (game #608) - today's words
Today's NYT Connections words are…
- FAST
- BUNCH
- TEAM
- PLAYER
- SOUL
- STAT
- SOON
- RUFFLE
- LATER
- GATHER
- BIO
- FINGER
- NOW
- JUNK
- THEN
- PUCKER
NYT Connections today (game #608) - hint #1 - group hints
What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?
- YELLOW: Ballers deets
- GREEN: Ruche it up
- BLUE: Cometh the hour
- PURPLE: Eat it
Need more clues?
We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…
NYT Connections today (game #608) - hint #2 - group answers
What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?
- YELLOW: INFO ON A BASEBALL CARD
- GREEN: SCRUNCH, AS FABRIC
- BLUE: TIME ADVERBS
- PURPLE: — FOOD
Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.
NYT Connections today (game #608) - the answers
The answers to today's Connections, game #608, are…
- YELLOW: INFO ON A BASEBALL CARD BIO, PLAYER, STAT, TEAM
- GREEN: SCRUNCH, AS FABRIC BUNCH, GATHER, PUCKER, RUFFLE
- BLUE: TIME ADVERBS LATER, NOW, SOON, THEN
- PURPLE: — FOOD FAST, FINGER, JUNK, SOUL
- My rating: Easy
- My score: Perfect
I completed today’s Connections without ever knowing what the four groups were until getting them correct – I just thought they belonged together.
It’s part of the two-tiered wonder/satisfaction/disappointment loop of this particular puzzle. You can whiz through it and still feel as if you know nothing – and I know absolutely nothing about INFO ON A BASEBALL CARD – which in turn can make you feel either blessed or as if you have gotten away with something.
I’m definitely in the latter camp. “He got away with it (until now)” is all that will need to be said in my obituary.
How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.
Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Friday, 7 February, game #607)
- YELLOW: BE IN CHARGE OF DIRECT, HEAD, LEAD, RUN
- GREEN: THINGS MADE OF RUBBER BALLOON, ERASER, GALOSH, TIRE
- BLUE: ASSOCIATED WITH THE GENIE IN "ALADDIN" BLUE, EARRING, LAMP, WISHES
- PURPLE: RED -_ BULL, CROSS, HERRING, VELVET
What is NYT Connections?
NYT Connections is one of several increasingly popular word games made by the New York Times. It challenges you to find groups of four items that share something in common, and each group has a different difficulty level: green is easy, yellow a little harder, blue often quite tough and purple usually very difficult.
On the plus side, you don't technically need to solve the final one, as you'll be able to answer that one by a process of elimination. What's more, you can make up to four mistakes, which gives you a little bit of breathing room.
It's a little more involved than something like Wordle, however, and there are plenty of opportunities for the game to trip you up with tricks. For instance, watch out for homophones and other word games that could disguise the answers.
It's playable for free via the NYT Games site on desktop or mobile.
