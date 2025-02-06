NYT Connections hints and answers for Friday, February 7 (game #607)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Thursday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Thursday, February 6 (game #606).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #607) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

BLUE

VELVET

RUN

TIRE

LEAD

BALLOON

ERASER

HEAD

BULL

LAMP

CROSS

WISHES

DIRECT

GALOSH

EARRING

HERRING

NYT Connections today (game #607) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Bossing it

Bossing it GREEN: Bouncy material

Bouncy material BLUE: Magically appear in an enchanted folktale

Magically appear in an enchanted folktale PURPLE: Precede with a color

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #607) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: BE IN CHARGE OF

GREEN: THINGS MADE OF RUBBER

BLUE: ASSOCIATED WITH THE GENIE IN "ALADDIN"

PURPLE: RED -_

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #607) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #607, are…

YELLOW: BE IN CHARGE OF DIRECT, HEAD, LEAD, RUN

DIRECT, HEAD, LEAD, RUN GREEN: THINGS MADE OF RUBBER BALLOON, ERASER, GALOSH, TIRE

BALLOON, ERASER, GALOSH, TIRE BLUE: ASSOCIATED WITH THE GENIE IN "ALADDIN" BLUE, EARRING, LAMP, WISHES

BLUE, EARRING, LAMP, WISHES PURPLE: RED -_ BULL, CROSS, HERRING, VELVET

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 2 mistakes

It took me ages to get ASSOCIATED WITH THE GENIE IN "ALADDIN" – I had LAMP and WISHES, which I could have done with three of today, but it took me two mistakes before I solved it and got all four answers, even after landing the yellow and green groups.

A nice touch today to see a tribute to the late director David Lynch with two of his most famous films namechecked across four words – BLUE VELVET and ERASER HEAD .

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

