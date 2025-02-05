NYT Connections hints and answers for Thursday, February 6 (game #606)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Wednesday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Wednesday, February 5 (game #605).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #606) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

GREAT

LAMP

DIZZY

GIRAFFE

COUNT

LIGHT

NOBLE

FAINT

GUITAR

DUKE

CAB

GRAND

SOFT

BOTTLE

LOFTY

MILD

NYT Connections today (game #606) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Dainty words

Dainty words GREEN: Over-sized in spirit

Over-sized in spirit BLUE: They all share a bodypart

They all share a bodypart PURPLE: Big in New Orleans

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

NYT Connections today (game #606) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: DELICATE

GREEN: MAGNANIMOUS

BLUE: THINGS WITH NECKS

PURPLE: FIRST NAMES IN JAZZ

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #606) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #606, are…

YELLOW: DELICATE FAINT, LIGHT, MILD, SOFT

FAINT, LIGHT, MILD, SOFT GREEN: MAGNANIMOUS GRAND, GREAT, LOFTY, NOBLE

GRAND, GREAT, LOFTY, NOBLE BLUE: THINGS WITH NECKS BOTTLE, GIRAFFE, GUITAR, LAMP

BOTTLE, GIRAFFE, GUITAR, LAMP PURPLE: FIRST NAMES IN JAZZ CAB, COUNT, DIZZY, DUKE

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

I briefly hovered over NOBLE, DUKE and GRAND, thinking there could be a group linking wealthy people – la-di-da types with chauffeurs and mansions. However, I quickly saw sense and remembered my father’s classic jazz collection containing CAB Calloway, COUNT Basie, DIZZY Gillespie and Duke Ellington.

Ellington was called “the Duke” because of his refined mannerisms, elegant speech and slick suits, but it’s great to know that his bandmates had another name for him. They called him Dumpy, after his love of food – and habit of overeating. As well as music, he was a prolific eater, with his biography recounting that he would regularly wolf down three meals in a row and follow it with an “Ellington dessert” – “a combination of pie, cake, ice cream, custard, pastry, jello, fruit, and cheese”.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Wednesday, 5 February, game #605)

YELLOW: PARTS OF A COMPENSATION PACKAGE BONUS, INSURANCE, SALARY, VACATION

BONUS, INSURANCE, SALARY, VACATION GREEN: INDICATION FLAG, GIVEAWAY, SIGN, TELL

FLAG, GIVEAWAY, SIGN, TELL BLUE: THINGS TO DO WITH A DECK OF CARDS CUT, DEAL, FAN, SHUFFLE

CUT, DEAL, FAN, SHUFFLE PURPLE: WHAT "BILL" MIGHT REFER TO BANKNOTE, BEAK, INVOICE, WILLIAM