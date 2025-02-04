NYT Connections hints and answers for Wednesday, February 5 (game #605)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Tuesday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Tuesday, February 4 (game #604).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #605) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

FAN

FLAG

WILLIAM

TELL

BONUS

BANKNOTE

CUT

DEAL

BEAK

SALARY

INVOICE

GIVEAWAY

INSURANCE

SIGN

SHUFFLE

VACATION

NYT Connections today (game #605) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Redundancy deal

Redundancy deal GREEN: Pointers

Pointers BLUE: Spades, clubs, hearts, and diamonds

Spades, clubs, hearts, and diamonds PURPLE: Mr Clinton’s first name

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #605) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: PARTS OF A COMPENSATION PACKAGE

GREEN: INDICATION

BLUE: THINGS TO DO WITH A DECK OF CARDS

PURPLE: WHAT "BILL" MIGHT REFER TO

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #605) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #605, are…

YELLOW: PARTS OF A COMPENSATION PACKAGE BONUS, INSURANCE, SALARY, VACATION

BONUS, INSURANCE, SALARY, VACATION GREEN: INDICATION FLAG, GIVEAWAY, SIGN, TELL

FLAG, GIVEAWAY, SIGN, TELL BLUE: THINGS TO DO WITH A DECK OF CARDS CUT, DEAL, FAN, SHUFFLE

CUT, DEAL, FAN, SHUFFLE PURPLE: WHAT "BILL" MIGHT REFER TO BANKNOTE, BEAK, INVOICE, WILLIAM

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

Some days the Connections grid is a fog of words that make no sense whatsoever and I can see absolutely no links. Other days, the mists clear slowly to reveal one or two vague commonalities. Very occasionally I see the groups of four immediately and I’m in and out in a minute, thinking I’m a right clever clogs (but knowing I am far from alone in mastering the rare easy game).

Today was one of those days. Not quite as straightforward as WILLIAM Tell shooting an arrow at an apple on his son’s head, but pretty close.

There'll be overtures composed about this puzzle.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

